*RENTED JAN 1 - MARCH 31 2021* Conveniently located in the beautiful LELY GOLF ESTATES community, this perfect 2 bedroom/2 bath vacation home in the EAGLEWOOD condominium is easily accessible on the first floor and features bright, tastefully furnished rooms and a screened lanai where you can relax overlooking the landscaped grounds and golf course. The eat-in kitchen has is fully equipped with every necessity and convenience. Just a short drive to the world class shops and restaurants of 5th Avenue South and Historic 3rd Street South. Community amenities include a sparkling pool. Three daily fee golf courses are nearby as well as every imaginable land and water sport.