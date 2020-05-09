156 Pebble Beach CIR

Amenities

Come enjoy the summer in paradise at this lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom pool home in Lely Golf Estates. Be sure to entertain on your oversized lanai overlooking the lush backyard with tranquil sunset views. Jump in your heated pool and rinse off at your outdoor shower, before you grill under your large covered dining area all under lanai. Enjoy drinks outside through the pass-through window from the updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Relax inside and enjoy the open dining & great room space, and your private split bedroom layout. The master suite offers a walk-in closet, glass sliding doors leading out to the lanai, and a master bath with separate built in vanities. New tile flooring in the main living areas, carpet in bedrooms, and freshly painted interior! Plus attached 2 car garage, private laundry room, utility tub, & ample storage throughout. Awesome location close to Downtown Naples, Beaches, Shopping, Marco Island, and more. This home is beautifully furnished and stocked with everything you need for your perfect retreat in Naples! Available OFF-Season May-Oct 2020.