All apartments in Lely
Find more places like 156 Pebble Beach CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lely, FL
/
156 Pebble Beach CIR
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:12 AM

156 Pebble Beach CIR

156 Pebble Beach Circle · (239) 292-1499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lely
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

156 Pebble Beach Circle, Lely, FL 34113
Hibiscus Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Come enjoy the summer in paradise at this lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom pool home in Lely Golf Estates. Be sure to entertain on your oversized lanai overlooking the lush backyard with tranquil sunset views. Jump in your heated pool and rinse off at your outdoor shower, before you grill under your large covered dining area all under lanai. Enjoy drinks outside through the pass-through window from the updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Relax inside and enjoy the open dining & great room space, and your private split bedroom layout. The master suite offers a walk-in closet, glass sliding doors leading out to the lanai, and a master bath with separate built in vanities. New tile flooring in the main living areas, carpet in bedrooms, and freshly painted interior! Plus attached 2 car garage, private laundry room, utility tub, & ample storage throughout. Awesome location close to Downtown Naples, Beaches, Shopping, Marco Island, and more. This home is beautifully furnished and stocked with everything you need for your perfect retreat in Naples! Available OFF-Season May-Oct 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Pebble Beach CIR have any available units?
156 Pebble Beach CIR has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 156 Pebble Beach CIR have?
Some of 156 Pebble Beach CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Pebble Beach CIR currently offering any rent specials?
156 Pebble Beach CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Pebble Beach CIR pet-friendly?
No, 156 Pebble Beach CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lely.
Does 156 Pebble Beach CIR offer parking?
Yes, 156 Pebble Beach CIR does offer parking.
Does 156 Pebble Beach CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 156 Pebble Beach CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Pebble Beach CIR have a pool?
Yes, 156 Pebble Beach CIR has a pool.
Does 156 Pebble Beach CIR have accessible units?
No, 156 Pebble Beach CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Pebble Beach CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 Pebble Beach CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 156 Pebble Beach CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 Pebble Beach CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 156 Pebble Beach CIR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lely 2 BedroomsLely 3 Bedrooms
Lely Apartments with BalconyLely Furnished Apartments
Lely Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FL
Whiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity