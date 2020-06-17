All apartments in Lehigh Acres
Find more places like 752 Hargrove AVE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lehigh Acres, FL
/
752 Hargrove AVE S
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

752 Hargrove AVE S

752 Hargrove Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lehigh Acres
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

752 Hargrove Avenue, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974
Eisenhower

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
A beautiful Pool home just in time for Summer! This 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home has a den that can be used as an office or 4th bedroom, and tile throughout. You don't want to miss this one! Monthly pool service included in rent. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 Hargrove AVE S have any available units?
752 Hargrove AVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lehigh Acres, FL.
Is 752 Hargrove AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
752 Hargrove AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 Hargrove AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 752 Hargrove AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehigh Acres.
Does 752 Hargrove AVE S offer parking?
No, 752 Hargrove AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 752 Hargrove AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 Hargrove AVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 Hargrove AVE S have a pool?
Yes, 752 Hargrove AVE S has a pool.
Does 752 Hargrove AVE S have accessible units?
No, 752 Hargrove AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 752 Hargrove AVE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 Hargrove AVE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 752 Hargrove AVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 752 Hargrove AVE S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lehigh Acres 1 BedroomsLehigh Acres 2 Bedrooms
Lehigh Acres Apartments with GymLehigh Acres Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Lehigh Acres Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLSebring, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FL
Whiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University