722 Rue Labeau CIR

Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3/2 1415 sq ft Single family house in the Mirror Lakes neighborhood. This unfurnished home features vaulted ceiling in the living room, most major kitchen appliances, lots of cabinet space in the kitchen, full size washer and dryer, with additional cabinet space, tile and carpet throughout, 2 car garage, and a screened in lanai with a large backyard. Located just off of State Road 82. No pets permitted. No smoking permitted.Trash removal included.



Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.