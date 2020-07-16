All apartments in Lehigh Acres
Find more places like 722 Rue Labeau CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lehigh Acres, FL
/
722 Rue Labeau CIR
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

722 Rue Labeau CIR

722 Rue Labeau Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lehigh Acres
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

722 Rue Labeau Circle, Lehigh Acres, FL 33913

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3/2 1415 sq ft Single family house in the Mirror Lakes neighborhood. This unfurnished home features vaulted ceiling in the living room, most major kitchen appliances, lots of cabinet space in the kitchen, full size washer and dryer, with additional cabinet space, tile and carpet throughout, 2 car garage, and a screened in lanai with a large backyard. Located just off of State Road 82. No pets permitted. No smoking permitted.Trash removal included.

Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 Rue Labeau CIR have any available units?
722 Rue Labeau CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lehigh Acres, FL.
Is 722 Rue Labeau CIR currently offering any rent specials?
722 Rue Labeau CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Rue Labeau CIR pet-friendly?
No, 722 Rue Labeau CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehigh Acres.
Does 722 Rue Labeau CIR offer parking?
Yes, 722 Rue Labeau CIR offers parking.
Does 722 Rue Labeau CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 722 Rue Labeau CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Rue Labeau CIR have a pool?
No, 722 Rue Labeau CIR does not have a pool.
Does 722 Rue Labeau CIR have accessible units?
No, 722 Rue Labeau CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Rue Labeau CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 722 Rue Labeau CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 722 Rue Labeau CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 722 Rue Labeau CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lehigh Acres 1 BedroomsLehigh Acres 2 Bedrooms
Lehigh Acres 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLehigh Acres Apartments with Balconies
Lehigh Acres Apartments with PoolsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLPelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLMcGregor, FL
St. James City, FLLely, FLTice, FLSan Carlos Park, FLSebring, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLRotonda, FLVineyards, FLGateway, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University