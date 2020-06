Amenities

garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking garage

FRESHLY PAINTED DUPLEX, INSIDE AND OUT.NEW A/C UNIT AND WELL SYSTEM INSTALLED. THIS UNIT IS READY FOR A NEW AND RESPECTABLE TENANT. PROPERTY IS COMPANY OWNED AND EASY TO MAKE CONTACT WITH PROPERTY MANAGERS. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, 1 CAR GARAGE, SCREENED IN LANAI AND TILE THROUGHOUT THE HOME. QUICK EASY ACCESS TO LEE BLVD AND ST RD 82. SECTON 8 welcome!

**TENANT(S) MUST MAKE 2X THE AMOUNT OF RENT PER MONTH,**