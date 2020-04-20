4750 Lambeth CT

Amenities

garage gym pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

This beautiful three bedroom plus den two bath home has all the luxury you could ask for. Not only will you find a well landscaped corner lot home but a three car garage, screened entry way along with a large screened lanai you will also find open foyer with formal dining room, den ( fourth Bedroom ), tray ceilings in the large living room, crown moldings, tile floors and a kitchen with all modern appliances and wood tone cabinets. You will also find solid surface counter tops thru out home. Also there is recessed lighting thru out this beautiful home. I can keep going. You also can enjoy the public golf course, community pool, sit down restaurant and exercise faculties. This home is partiality furnished. Furniture optional. This home is located in the Gated Community of Westminster.