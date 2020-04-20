All apartments in Lehigh Acres
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:06 PM

4750 Lambeth CT

4750 Lambeth Court · (239) 369-6161
Location

4750 Lambeth Court, Lehigh Acres, FL 33973
Westminister

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful three bedroom plus den two bath home has all the luxury you could ask for. Not only will you find a well landscaped corner lot home but a three car garage, screened entry way along with a large screened lanai you will also find open foyer with formal dining room, den ( fourth Bedroom ), tray ceilings in the large living room, crown moldings, tile floors and a kitchen with all modern appliances and wood tone cabinets. You will also find solid surface counter tops thru out home. Also there is recessed lighting thru out this beautiful home. I can keep going. You also can enjoy the public golf course, community pool, sit down restaurant and exercise faculties. This home is partiality furnished. Furniture optional. This home is located in the Gated Community of Westminster.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4750 Lambeth CT have any available units?
4750 Lambeth CT has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4750 Lambeth CT have?
Some of 4750 Lambeth CT's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4750 Lambeth CT currently offering any rent specials?
4750 Lambeth CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4750 Lambeth CT pet-friendly?
No, 4750 Lambeth CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehigh Acres.
Does 4750 Lambeth CT offer parking?
Yes, 4750 Lambeth CT does offer parking.
Does 4750 Lambeth CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4750 Lambeth CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4750 Lambeth CT have a pool?
Yes, 4750 Lambeth CT has a pool.
Does 4750 Lambeth CT have accessible units?
No, 4750 Lambeth CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4750 Lambeth CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4750 Lambeth CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4750 Lambeth CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4750 Lambeth CT does not have units with air conditioning.
