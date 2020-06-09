301 Bougainvillea RD W

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

**THIS IS ALL INCLUISVE OF UTILITIES @ $1250/MO** $1000/MO FOR THE HOME, $300/MO FOR CITY WATER, ELECTRIC, INTERNET, LAWN CARE AND DIRECT TV (OVER 200 CHANNELS)!!! This HUGE 1 bedroom property has tile throughout the entire unit with den/entry foyer, 1 bath, with huge living room and huge wrap around kitchen with nice new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom backsplash, and more! LED lighting throughout! Property is pet friendly, with your own private fenced yard sectioned off right outside your front door. Washer/dryer included in your own private laundry room! Fresh paint throughout, modern grey color. The tile is a nice porcelain white/grey style. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - PAY 1 BILL HERE *WATER/SEWER, TRASH, LAWN CARE, IRRIGATION, ELECTRICITY, INTERNET, UPGRADED DIRECT TV/CABLE* Property is set up like duplex, home HAS NO COMMON AREAS, You have your own driveway, own front door, own fenced yard and living space etc. - NOTHING SHARED.