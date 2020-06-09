All apartments in Lehigh Acres
Location

301 Bougainvillea Road West, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
**THIS IS ALL INCLUISVE OF UTILITIES @ $1250/MO** $1000/MO FOR THE HOME, $300/MO FOR CITY WATER, ELECTRIC, INTERNET, LAWN CARE AND DIRECT TV (OVER 200 CHANNELS)!!! This HUGE 1 bedroom property has tile throughout the entire unit with den/entry foyer, 1 bath, with huge living room and huge wrap around kitchen with nice new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom backsplash, and more! LED lighting throughout! Property is pet friendly, with your own private fenced yard sectioned off right outside your front door. Washer/dryer included in your own private laundry room! Fresh paint throughout, modern grey color. The tile is a nice porcelain white/grey style. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - PAY 1 BILL HERE *WATER/SEWER, TRASH, LAWN CARE, IRRIGATION, ELECTRICITY, INTERNET, UPGRADED DIRECT TV/CABLE* Property is set up like duplex, home HAS NO COMMON AREAS, You have your own driveway, own front door, own fenced yard and living space etc. - NOTHING SHARED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Bougainvillea RD W have any available units?
301 Bougainvillea RD W has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 Bougainvillea RD W have?
Some of 301 Bougainvillea RD W's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Bougainvillea RD W currently offering any rent specials?
301 Bougainvillea RD W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Bougainvillea RD W pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Bougainvillea RD W is pet friendly.
Does 301 Bougainvillea RD W offer parking?
No, 301 Bougainvillea RD W does not offer parking.
Does 301 Bougainvillea RD W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Bougainvillea RD W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Bougainvillea RD W have a pool?
No, 301 Bougainvillea RD W does not have a pool.
Does 301 Bougainvillea RD W have accessible units?
No, 301 Bougainvillea RD W does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Bougainvillea RD W have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Bougainvillea RD W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Bougainvillea RD W have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Bougainvillea RD W does not have units with air conditioning.
