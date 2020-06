Amenities

in unit laundry garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful golf course view in this 2/2 villa in Westminster Golf Club Community. Large open floor plan with plenty of light. 2 car attached garage, laundry room in unit includes washer and dryer. Lanai was extended, so plenty of space for sitting and watching the golfers! Wonderful location near Gateway with easy access to I-75, RSW International Airport, FGCU, Gulf Coast Towne Center, JetBlue Park and more!