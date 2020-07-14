This beautiful 3 bedroom with 2 bathroom is quick access to Fort Myers, Gunnery Rd, State Rd 82, and I-75. It has tile throughout. Lawn service and a/c filter change is included in rent. Come and take a look today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 207 Ichabod AVE S have any available units?
207 Ichabod AVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lehigh Acres, FL.
Is 207 Ichabod AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
207 Ichabod AVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.