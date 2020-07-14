All apartments in Lehigh Acres
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

207 Ichabod AVE S

207 Ichabod Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

207 Ichabod Ave S, Lehigh Acres, FL 33973
Westminister

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3 bedroom with 2 bathroom is quick access to Fort Myers, Gunnery Rd, State Rd 82, and I-75. It has tile throughout. Lawn service and a/c filter change is included in rent. Come and take a look today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Ichabod AVE S have any available units?
207 Ichabod AVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lehigh Acres, FL.
Is 207 Ichabod AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
207 Ichabod AVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Ichabod AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 207 Ichabod AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehigh Acres.
Does 207 Ichabod AVE S offer parking?
No, 207 Ichabod AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 207 Ichabod AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Ichabod AVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Ichabod AVE S have a pool?
No, 207 Ichabod AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 207 Ichabod AVE S have accessible units?
No, 207 Ichabod AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Ichabod AVE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Ichabod AVE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Ichabod AVE S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 207 Ichabod AVE S has units with air conditioning.
