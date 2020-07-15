Amenities

1045 Harwood Ave S Available 07/15/20 Available Now!!! 4/2 Single Family Lehigh Acres Home - Don't miss out on this rarely available 4/2/2 + DEN single family home in Lehigh Acres. Plenty of space for a large family, Guest bathroom has tub/shower combo, Master bath features large soaking tub and separate walk in shower. Home is tiled throughout and freshly painted. All kitchen appliances are included and dedicated laundry room has shelving for storage and washer/dryer hookups. Call today for more information 239-443-1344.



To view the home click the link below:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1960452?source=marketing



Property Manager Latonya Perez

No Section 8

No Pets



