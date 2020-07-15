All apartments in Lehigh Acres
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1045 Harwood Ave S

1045 Harwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1045 Harwood Avenue, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974
Eisenhower

Amenities

1045 Harwood Ave S Available 07/15/20 Available Now!!! 4/2 Single Family Lehigh Acres Home - Don't miss out on this rarely available 4/2/2 + DEN single family home in Lehigh Acres. Plenty of space for a large family, Guest bathroom has tub/shower combo, Master bath features large soaking tub and separate walk in shower. Home is tiled throughout and freshly painted. All kitchen appliances are included and dedicated laundry room has shelving for storage and washer/dryer hookups. Call today for more information 239-443-1344.

To view the home click the link below:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1960452?source=marketing

Property Manager Latonya Perez
No Section 8
No Pets

****This property is managed by Rossman Realty Property Management who is hired by the owner of the property. Rossman Realty Property Management does not advertise on Craigslist, does not ask you to bank transfer funds and does not have a phone number with an area code out of area. We do require all applicants to apply on our website www.RossmanRentals.com, $60 Non-Refundable Application Fee per adult. No deposits or rent will be asked to be paid until your application is filled out on our website and approved by the property manager/ owner of the property.****

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5905802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 Harwood Ave S have any available units?
1045 Harwood Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lehigh Acres, FL.
Is 1045 Harwood Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1045 Harwood Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 Harwood Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 1045 Harwood Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehigh Acres.
Does 1045 Harwood Ave S offer parking?
No, 1045 Harwood Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 1045 Harwood Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1045 Harwood Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 Harwood Ave S have a pool?
No, 1045 Harwood Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1045 Harwood Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1045 Harwood Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 Harwood Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1045 Harwood Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1045 Harwood Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1045 Harwood Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
