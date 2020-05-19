All apartments in Lehigh Acres
Lehigh Acres, FL
1015 Jessup AVE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:02 PM

1015 Jessup AVE

1015 Jessup Avenue · (239) 220-6387
Location

1015 Jessup Avenue, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974
Eisenhower

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in quiet green residential neighborhood. The home is tiled with cathedral ceiling. The kitchen is equipped with a range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Make this home YOUR home. We do not have weight restrictions for pets, but there are breed restrictions. Please read the Rental Criteria for details. Non-fundable pet fees include: $250/per pet non-refundable fee / $25 per pet rent each month. Restricted breeds include Akita, American Bulldog, American Pit Bull Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, German Shepard, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Wolf, or any mix of the listed breeds. Assistive pets will not incur pet fee or pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Jessup AVE have any available units?
1015 Jessup AVE has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1015 Jessup AVE have?
Some of 1015 Jessup AVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Jessup AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Jessup AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Jessup AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 Jessup AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1015 Jessup AVE offer parking?
No, 1015 Jessup AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1015 Jessup AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Jessup AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Jessup AVE have a pool?
No, 1015 Jessup AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Jessup AVE have accessible units?
No, 1015 Jessup AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Jessup AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 Jessup AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Jessup AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 Jessup AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
