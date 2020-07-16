117 Apartments for rent in Laurel, FL with gyms

Apartment List
1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE
5100 Jessie Harbor Drive, Laurel, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2484 sqft
5100 Jessie Harbor Drive #305 - Available. - A residence at Blackburn Harbor, a coveted waterfront community, high end unit with expansive wrap around covered balcony where you will enjoy the expansive water views and dramatic sunsets.
Results within 1 mile of Laurel

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
239 WOODLAND DRIVE
239 Woodland Drive, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1325 sqft
Great place to get away! Pine Run is located on a beautiful 27 acre site, one mile from Casey Key. The community has 2 heated pools, 4 tennis courts, walking trails, kayak racks, a pickle ball court, clubhouse with rec center, weight room and sauna.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
102 WOODLAND PLACE
102 Woodland Place, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1305 sqft
PINE RUN 2nd story townhouse condo Nestled in the mature lush trees this very well designed unit has it all. Newly and professionally remodeled and FURNISHED.

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14041 BELLAGIO WAY
14041 Bellagio Way, Osprey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1988 sqft
This immaculate peaceful vacation property is turnkey furnished and provides 3 bedrooms (beds are king, queen and two twins), office, 2 bathrooms and 2 garage spaces. Secured building with elevator.
Results within 5 miles of Laurel
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 16 at 12:21 AM
20 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,124
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
20 Units Available
Reserve at Palmer Ranch
4110 Winners Cir, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1125 sqft
Units feature high ceilings, spacious closets, washer/dryer, screened Lanai, fireplace and modern appliances. On-site amenities include pool with sundeck, BBQ pit and dog park. Situated near Legacy Trail and Sarasota Square Mall.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 16 at 12:29 AM
$
45 Units Available
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN by appointment and can't wait to see you! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive July rent free, plus $750 off August & September when you move in by 7/31/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best in Venice, Florida

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
9641 Castle Point Drive #1213
9641 Castle Point Dr 1213 Bld 1, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1686 sqft
GOLFERS OASIS - FURNISHED 2 BED 2 BATH STONEYBROOK CONDO w/ GARAGE - Lovely 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath condo with 1-car detached garage. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. King bed in master and Queen in 2nd bedroom. Lots of natural light.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4160 Central Sarasota Pkwy Unit 623
4160 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4160 Central Sarasota Pkwy Unit 623 Available 09/01/20 Gated Community - Beautiful, bright second-floor unit in the gated Bella Villino community on Palmer Ranch. Tile floor in main area and brand new carpet in bedroom.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821
4232 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1191 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Palmer Ranch.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Venetian Golf And River Club
106 Lerida Court
106 Lerida Court, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1743 sqft
SEASONAL/SHORT TERM-GATED GOLF COMMUNITY - NOKOMIS - Come see this 2/2 single family home in the gated, upscale community of Venetian Golf & River Club. Nice lake views to enjoy while relaxing or grilling your dinner on a spacious screened lanai.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
7490 Botanica Pkwy
7490 Botanica Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2288 sqft
Impressive 3 BR / 2 Bath Duplex in Sarasota - Move right into this Provence Gardens home in desirable Palmer Ranch. This furnished home is in a gated community with 2 heated pools, picnic areas, and a fitness center.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Sarabay Acres
116 Revolution Way
116 Revolution Way, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1244 sqft
You are just going to love this stunning, 2 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the gated community of Bay Street! Located within walking distance to Sarasota's top-rated, and nationally recognized, Pine View School.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Venice
133 Te
133 Miami Avenue East, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1733 sqft
ONLY TWO MONTHS WILL MOVE YOU TO THIS BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY CORNER TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN THE PRESTIGIOUS AND PEACEFUL TUSCANY VILLAGE COMMUNITY AT KENDALL. - FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS AND BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS. - MOVE-IN CONDITION.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Sarabay Acres
181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE
181 Navigation Circle, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1244 sqft
LIKE NEW! GATED! UNFURNISHED ANNUAL, A SMALL DOG IS WELCOME WITH A PET FEE! Over sized impact windows offers lots of natural light and 9 ft.plus ceilings are an added bonus.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4002 CROCKERS LAKE BOULEVARD
4002 Crockers Lake Boulevard, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
This 3/2 well maintained condominium in Vintage Grand. This condo has an open floor plan with cathedral ceilings. The kitchen has been updated with a high top bar area.

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue #9103
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1238 sqft
Short term vacation rental - 2BR/2B first floor condo with 1238 sq. ft. Tastefully turnkey furnished, this home is completely updated and is located in the desirable Terraces Community of Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club.

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1707 Pelican Cove Rd
1707 Pelican Cove Road, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1112 sqft
TROPICAL GETAWAY! Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo in the sought after resort community of Pelican Cove. You will feel right at home the moment you walk into this bright, spacious unit.

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1677 Brookhouse Circle, BR223
1677 Brookhouse Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1077 sqft
CHARMING PELICAN COVE - Newly updated 2 bed/2 bath condo in the resort community of Pelican Cove.

1 of 47

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Venetian Golf And River Club
110 Rimini Way
110 Rimini Way, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2350 sqft
2021 Season BOOKED.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4142 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4142 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
759 sqft
GREAT COASTAL LOCATION near the #1 RATED U.S. BEACH on Siesta Key. The condo is located within the resort-style complex called Bella Villino Condominiums.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4166 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4166 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1089 sqft
GREAT COASTAL LOCATION near the #1 RATED U.S. BEACH on Siesta Key. The condo is located within the resort-style complex called Bella Villino Condominiums.

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4130 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1069 sqft
Totally renovated, this immaculate 2 beds/2 baths condo, in a quiet and friendly gate community of Bella Villino on Palmer Ranch. Enjoy the updated condo with an open planned interior. Cozy master bedroom with a perfect walk in closet.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4170 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1280 sqft
Immaculate 2nd floor condo in gated community of Bella Villino on Palma Ranch. The vaulted ceilings gives a spacious feel and the large screened lanai adds some outdoor living area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Laurel, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Laurel renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

