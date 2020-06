Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool clubhouse ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

AVAILABLE FOR SUMMER & FALL 2020....WONDERFUL HOME IN SORRENTO EAST! GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO JETTY BEACH. SPARKLING CAGED SOLAR HEATED POOL WITH COVERED LANAI WITH TABLE AND CHAIRS FOR OUTDOOR DINING, LOUNGE CHAIRS FOR RELAXING. LARGE SERENE BACKYARD. NICE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH SLIDING DOORS THAT LEAD OUT TO THE POOL. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WHICH INCLUDES A WORK AREA WITH DESK. TV'S IN BOTH LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM. KING BED IN MASTER, QUEEN IN 2ND BEDROOM AND TWIN TRUNDLE BED IN 3RD BEDROOM. BICYCLES, BEACH CHAIRS AND UMBRELLA AND LADIES GOLF CLUBS ARE THERE FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT. SEASONAL FOR $3200 PER MONTH (THREE MONTH MINIMUM) OR OFF SEASON $2000. ALSO AVAILABLE LONGER TERM $2000 PER MONTH. UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED IN LONG TERM RENTAL. NO SMOKING PERMITTED. PLEASE CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.