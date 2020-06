Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Available unfurnished $1200/mth and $1400/mth furnished. Last and security will also be changed depending upon furnished or unfurnished. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium. All appliances including washer/dryer, new stove, newer AC, new hot water heater, newer carpet in master bedroom. New vinyl plank flooring throughout main living areas. Great view of pool from enclosed screened patio/porch. No motorcycles or commercial vehicles. NO PETS.