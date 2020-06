Amenities

South Lakeland 5 Bedroom 4 bath triple split plus formal living and office, fenced yard with pool. The master suite is downstairs as well as two other large bedrooms. ALL LAWN and POOL CARE INCLUDED! Minutes to shopping, schools, restaurants and medical plus the parkway for easy access to Tampa or Orlando.