Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:42 AM

6695 LAKE CLARK DRIVE

6695 Lake Clark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6695 Lake Clark Drive, Lakeland Highlands, FL 33813

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home is located in the gated community of Christina Hammock. Community pool. Entering this home you will be amazed at the beautiful wood flooring in the formal dining room and den/study areas. The kitchen features plenty of cabinets and counter space, built in desk and eat in area that leads into a large very open living area great for entertaining. Master bathroom has double sink vanity, separate shower, garden tub, walk in closet with built in shelves and drawers. Master bedroom looks out over the pond. Both master bath and guest bath is handicap equipped. This home has a fresh coat of paint on interior and brand new carpet. Call today to schedule your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6695 LAKE CLARK DRIVE have any available units?
6695 LAKE CLARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland Highlands, FL.
What amenities does 6695 LAKE CLARK DRIVE have?
Some of 6695 LAKE CLARK DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6695 LAKE CLARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6695 LAKE CLARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6695 LAKE CLARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6695 LAKE CLARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland Highlands.
Does 6695 LAKE CLARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6695 LAKE CLARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6695 LAKE CLARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6695 LAKE CLARK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6695 LAKE CLARK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6695 LAKE CLARK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6695 LAKE CLARK DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 6695 LAKE CLARK DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 6695 LAKE CLARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6695 LAKE CLARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6695 LAKE CLARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6695 LAKE CLARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

