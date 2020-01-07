6695 LAKE CLARK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Beautiful home is located in the gated community of Christina Hammock. Community pool. Entering this home you will be amazed at the beautiful wood flooring in the formal dining room and den/study areas. The kitchen features plenty of cabinets and counter space, built in desk and eat in area that leads into a large very open living area great for entertaining. Master bathroom has double sink vanity, separate shower, garden tub, walk in closet with built in shelves and drawers. Master bedroom looks out over the pond. Both master bath and guest bath is handicap equipped. This home has a fresh coat of paint on interior and brand new carpet. Call today to schedule your showing.