All apartments in Lakeland Highlands
Find more places like 5939 HIGH GLEN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland Highlands, FL
/
5939 HIGH GLEN DRIVE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:37 AM

5939 HIGH GLEN DRIVE

5939 High Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5939 High Glen Drive, Lakeland Highlands, FL 33813

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newly renovated 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom pool home with triple split plan. 4th bedroom has en suite bathroom, with a separate living room and kitchenette for an attached mother in law suite. Upgrades include tile wood look floors, upgraded solid wood cabinets and bathroom vanities with granite countertops and upgraded lighting fixtures. Other features include a screened in back porch with in ground pool, inside laundry and attached 2 car garage with opener. Home is mostly fenced in with chainlink fence, but does have a fully enclosed invisible fence as well. Spacious backyard backs up to a 90-acre nature conservatory. Home available for rent on July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5939 HIGH GLEN DRIVE have any available units?
5939 HIGH GLEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland Highlands, FL.
What amenities does 5939 HIGH GLEN DRIVE have?
Some of 5939 HIGH GLEN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5939 HIGH GLEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5939 HIGH GLEN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5939 HIGH GLEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5939 HIGH GLEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland Highlands.
Does 5939 HIGH GLEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5939 HIGH GLEN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5939 HIGH GLEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5939 HIGH GLEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5939 HIGH GLEN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5939 HIGH GLEN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5939 HIGH GLEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5939 HIGH GLEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5939 HIGH GLEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5939 HIGH GLEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5939 HIGH GLEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5939 HIGH GLEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLFuller Heights, FLHighland City, FLBartow, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLEagle Lake, FL
Fish Hawk, FLValrico, FLBloomingdale, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLZephyrhills, FLSeffner, FLMango, FLDavenport, FLFour Corners, FLPasadena Hills, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa