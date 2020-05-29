All apartments in Lakeland Highlands
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

5814 Colony Place Ct

5814 Colony Place Court · No Longer Available
Location

5814 Colony Place Court, Lakeland Highlands, FL 33813

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Single family home. 3/2 split floor plan with office on a quiet cul-de-sac lot in an established south Lakeland neighborhood. No through fare traffic. Entrance into Scott Lake Elementary in back cul-de-sac of neighborhood. New lighting throughout with LED bulbs. New energy efficient windows throughout. Fresh professional interior/exterior painting. Tons of cabinet and countertop space in the kitchen with a built in desk area. Programmable central air conditioning & heat. Washer & dryer included. 2 car garage with new exterior door entry. New Brazilian Walnut hardwood flooring master bedroom, great room, hallway and office. Carpet 2cd and 3rd bedrooms. Tile kitchen and bathrooms. Screened lanai on back of home. Internet included in monthly rent. Excellent credit required for consideration. No pets allowed.
Lease Details: No pets, no smoking, 2 adults/3 children max occupancy

(RLNE5783743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5814 Colony Place Ct have any available units?
5814 Colony Place Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland Highlands, FL.
What amenities does 5814 Colony Place Ct have?
Some of 5814 Colony Place Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5814 Colony Place Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5814 Colony Place Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5814 Colony Place Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5814 Colony Place Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland Highlands.
Does 5814 Colony Place Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5814 Colony Place Ct offers parking.
Does 5814 Colony Place Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5814 Colony Place Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5814 Colony Place Ct have a pool?
No, 5814 Colony Place Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5814 Colony Place Ct have accessible units?
No, 5814 Colony Place Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5814 Colony Place Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5814 Colony Place Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5814 Colony Place Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5814 Colony Place Ct has units with air conditioning.

