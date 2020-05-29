5814 Colony Place Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage air conditioning some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Single family home. 3/2 split floor plan with office on a quiet cul-de-sac lot in an established south Lakeland neighborhood. No through fare traffic. Entrance into Scott Lake Elementary in back cul-de-sac of neighborhood. New lighting throughout with LED bulbs. New energy efficient windows throughout. Fresh professional interior/exterior painting. Tons of cabinet and countertop space in the kitchen with a built in desk area. Programmable central air conditioning & heat. Washer & dryer included. 2 car garage with new exterior door entry. New Brazilian Walnut hardwood flooring master bedroom, great room, hallway and office. Carpet 2cd and 3rd bedrooms. Tile kitchen and bathrooms. Screened lanai on back of home. Internet included in monthly rent. Excellent credit required for consideration. No pets allowed.

Lease Details: No pets, no smoking, 2 adults/3 children max occupancy



