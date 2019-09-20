All apartments in Lakeland Highlands
Find more places like 5512 OLD SCOTT LAKE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland Highlands, FL
/
5512 OLD SCOTT LAKE ROAD
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:15 AM

5512 OLD SCOTT LAKE ROAD

5512 Old Scott Lake Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5512 Old Scott Lake Road, Lakeland Highlands, FL 33813

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
guest suite
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
guest suite
This is a dream home on Scott Lake! Great location in the prime South Lakeland area. Excellent public schools. Huge backyard with Scot Lake access! Remodeled with style 3 bed/ 2 baths waterfront house + 1 bed / 1 bath guest suite attached to the carport. Top of the line stainless steel appliances. Lawn care is included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5512 OLD SCOTT LAKE ROAD have any available units?
5512 OLD SCOTT LAKE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland Highlands, FL.
What amenities does 5512 OLD SCOTT LAKE ROAD have?
Some of 5512 OLD SCOTT LAKE ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5512 OLD SCOTT LAKE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5512 OLD SCOTT LAKE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5512 OLD SCOTT LAKE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5512 OLD SCOTT LAKE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland Highlands.
Does 5512 OLD SCOTT LAKE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5512 OLD SCOTT LAKE ROAD offers parking.
Does 5512 OLD SCOTT LAKE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5512 OLD SCOTT LAKE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5512 OLD SCOTT LAKE ROAD have a pool?
No, 5512 OLD SCOTT LAKE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5512 OLD SCOTT LAKE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5512 OLD SCOTT LAKE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5512 OLD SCOTT LAKE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5512 OLD SCOTT LAKE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5512 OLD SCOTT LAKE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5512 OLD SCOTT LAKE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLFuller Heights, FLHighland City, FLBartow, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLEagle Lake, FL
Fish Hawk, FLValrico, FLBloomingdale, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLZephyrhills, FLSeffner, FLMango, FLDavenport, FLFour Corners, FLPasadena Hills, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa