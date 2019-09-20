5512 Old Scott Lake Road, Lakeland Highlands, FL 33813
This is a dream home on Scott Lake! Great location in the prime South Lakeland area. Excellent public schools. Huge backyard with Scot Lake access! Remodeled with style 3 bed/ 2 baths waterfront house + 1 bed / 1 bath guest suite attached to the carport. Top of the line stainless steel appliances. Lawn care is included in rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5512 OLD SCOTT LAKE ROAD have any available units?
5512 OLD SCOTT LAKE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland Highlands, FL.
What amenities does 5512 OLD SCOTT LAKE ROAD have?
Some of 5512 OLD SCOTT LAKE ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5512 OLD SCOTT LAKE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5512 OLD SCOTT LAKE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.