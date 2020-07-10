/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:39 PM
280 Apartments for rent in Lake Park, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
10 Units Available
Kelsey City
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,690
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1015 Lake Shore Drive
1015 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
920 sqft
Completely remodeled and move- in ready 2Br/2BA/1 car garage in the beautiful intracoastal community of Bay Reach! This unit is being rented stylishly furnished and has newer: tile throughout including patio, impact windows, hot water heater,
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Kelsey City
314 Date Palm Drive
314 Date Palm Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous single family home with 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, covered screened patio, carport, in-ground pool. Completely tiled inside, white kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, upgraded bathrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1050 Lake Shore Drive
1050 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
''Not withstanding anything else herein to the contrary, Landlord and Tenant agree that during the term of this Lease, Landlord may market the home for sale to potential buyers, including without limitation, showing the property to prospective
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Kelsey City
210 E Ilex Drive
210 East Ilex Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
870 sqft
Charming 2/1 single family home now available in charming neighborhood in Lake Park for annual rent only. Large fenced in back yard, No HOA and pets OK. House is also for SALE and tenant must allow showings with notice to tenant.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1120 Lake Shore Drive
1120 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Largest Townhome Model in Bay Reach and most desireable Intracoastal community in North Palm Beach. Enjoy the views of Singer Island and waterway marinas while you lounge poolside.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1025 Lake Shore Drive
1025 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
920 sqft
Gorgeous condo available in well run condominium. 2 bedrooms with two full baths. Close to I95, great shopping and restaurants.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1020 Lake Shore Drive
1020 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
920 sqft
This beautiful condo is move in ready on the first floor with a garage. Relax at the community pool looking over the intracoastal waterway or workout in the gym. This is a sought out gated community.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Park
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9448 Roan Ln Unit A
9448 Roan Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1800 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath, garage, 2 master bedrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
313 Lake Circle
313 Lake Circle, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1084 sqft
Wake up to this view every morning! Come home to this remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. All new flooring, baseboards, paint, wood cabinets, hardware, stove, Quartz countertops.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
624 Southwind Circle
624 Southwind Circle, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
6606 sqft
Bring your Boat, up to 30 ft. A 20 min ride to Peanut Island. The boat Slip is available for $250 a month. Easy access to Intracoastal and Ocean. Good fishing in Northlake from the dock.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
8576 Sunset Drive
8576 Sunset Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
Great location in Palm Beach Gardens just off Northlake Blvd. Light and bright with wood flooring and tile through out. Three bed, two bathrooms, separate laundry room, with newer appliances including washer and dryer. Large fenced private yard.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
9356 Roan Lane
9356 Roan Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
Very Spacious Corner 2/2 VILLA with Eat-in Kitchen, Full capacity washer and dryer, A fenced-in backyard off Roan Lane, minutes from I-95. Kitchen with sliders out to yard and Tile Throughout. Pet Approval from Landlord.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2630 Lorraine Court
2630 Lorraine Court, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
This is a 3/2 Single Family home with a huge backyard and patio. Perfect for entertaining and getting some extra space. Kitchen and baths are remodeled. Great home in a no HOA Neighborhood. Dogs under 40 lbs.
1 of 56
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2650 Lake Shore Dr
2650 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 17th floor residence is decorated with quality furnishings, artwork and appointments to create an incredible Beach Lifestyle experience. The expansive balcony has marble floors and total privacy from all neighbors.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Heights
1660 W 26th Street
1660 West 26th Street, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
725 sqft
CONCRETE BLOCK HOME ON A QUIET STREET WITH LARGE YARD, FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE OVEN, FRESHLY PAINTED AND TILED THROUGH OUT
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3411 Sonoma Drive
3411 Sonoma Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1259 sqft
***Credit Score MINIMUM 600, NO CRIMINAL, NO EVICTIONS.***Best Value $$$ for $$$ in Palm Beach County*** ***Beautiful 3BR/ 2.5BA Townhouse ready for immediate move-in.***Man Gated Community.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4200 N Ocean Drive
4200 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully upgraded furnished unit at Cote D Azur on Singer Island. Low floor with northern exposure for gorgeous intracoastal and ocean views. The kitchen offers granite countertops and wood cabinetry and has been opened up to the living room.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
9188 Birmingham Drive
9188 Birmingham Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1222 sqft
Not your Grandmothers Rental. UPGRADED EVERYTHING. New Roof. New hurricane impact windows. New Upgraded appliances. Quartz counter tops in bathrooms as well as kitchen! New AC. Brand new wood porcelain tile floors! All with no HOA.
1 of 52
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2640 Lake Shore Dr
2640 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2154 sqft
Marina Grande is truly one of the most special intracoastal tower communities in the Palm Beaches, with incredible bay & ocean views and great beaches less than ½ mile away! This 22nd floor residence was professionally designed & renovated by DESIGN
1 of 59
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3800 N Ocean Drive
3800 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2424 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort #1651. RENTAL - OCEAN VIEWS, VALET PARKING, TONS OF AMENITIES! Oceanfront ultra-luxury condo features 3 BR and 3.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Yacht Harbor Estates
1296 S Harbor Drive
1296 South Harbor Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
2823 sqft
Seasonal/Vacation rental
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
903 Sandtree Dr
903 Sandtree Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1313 sqft
Beautiful 2-story Townhouse in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens with 2 great master bedrooms in the second floor. FRESHLY PAINTED. Each room with his own bathroom and ample closets.
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
North Palm Beach Village
400 Northlake Court
400 Northlake Court, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
VIEW! VIEW! VIEW! Have you ever experienced waterfront living? Before making the investment...rent for a year! Come enjoy this turnkey, ground floor, furnished or unfurnished unit. This unit has washer/dryer in the unit and central AC and Heat.
Similar Pages
Lake Park 1 BedroomsLake Park 2 BedroomsLake Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Park 3 BedroomsLake Park Apartments with Balcony
Lake Park Apartments with GarageLake Park Apartments with GymLake Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Park Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLake Park Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FL