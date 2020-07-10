/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:50 PM
53 Apartments for rent in Lady Lake, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1442 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
6 Units Available
Carmendy Square
367 Sunny Oaks Way, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1392 sqft
A variety of spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes located in Lady Lake, Florida, each with amenities such as an internet cafe and business center, central air, a basketball court, 24-hour fitness center and more.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Orange Blossom Gardens
1110 West Boone Court The Village of Country Club Hills
1110 West Boone Court, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1767 sqft
Off Season - 55+ Community. Fully furnished turn key manufactured 2BR 2BA single family home within walking distance of the Orange Blossom Gardens Country Club & Golf Course. Large open floor plan, extra large Master Bedroom suite.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Orange Blossom Gardens
1636 W SCHWARTZ BOULEVARD
1636 West Schwartz Boulevard, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1092 sqft
BEAUTIFUL GOLF COURSE VIEW! Fall in love with this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unfurnished manufactured home perfectly LOCATED in THE VILLAGES.
1 of 59
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Orange Blossom Gardens
205 DESOTA COURT
205 Desota Court, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1724 sqft
**AVAILABLE FOR JAN-MARCH 2021** Only a short drive to the Spanish Springs town square, and the Lake Sumter landing so you can enjoy all the entertainment, and shopping the Villages has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Lady Lake
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
12189 SE 173RD PLACE
12189 Southeast 173rd Place, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1731 sqft
LONG TERM UNFURNISHED PET FRIENDLY AVAILABLE AUG 2020 Awesome home in the beautiful location of Stonecrest Retirement Community GREAT HOME NICE AND SPACIOUS Unfurnished and ready for you to move in! Two car garage, screened in birdcage on the back
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
705 VILLITA LANE
705 Villita Lane, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1287 sqft
Very clean and nicely decorated 2 bedroom, 2 path Patio Villa located in The Village of Rio Ranchero. Open floor plan with 2 recliners in the living room which features a 50" flat screen TV to watch your favorite programs.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE
1105 San Antonio Lane, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1642 sqft
Are YOU looking to have an incredible time while Renting in The Villages. Come experience this 3/2 with a 2 car garage home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1549 HARDEEVILLE COURT
1549 Hardeeville Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1156 sqft
This unfurnished well maintained 2 bedroom/2 bath Colony Patio Villa is located in one of the most desirable areas The Village of Mallory Square it is just 5 minutes from Lake Sumter Landing which has nightly entertainment numerous dining
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Orange Blossom Gardens
917 ALOHA WAY
917 Aloha Way, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
960 sqft
NEW!!! Available all months and looking for seasonal tenant for Novemeber 2019 through winter and spring 2020 season!!Enjoy this recently updated contemporary Villages retreat in Orange Blossom Gardens with Village Lifestyle ID's for owner
1 of 11
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
11405 SE 177TH STREET
11405 Southeast 177th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1032 sqft
Located in the gated community of Stonecrest. Home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Nice enclosed lanai with no rear neighbors. Comes completely furnished with washer and dryer in garage. Cable and wifi included. 3 month minimum lease.
Results within 5 miles of Lady Lake
1 of 27
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6091 Manion Ter
6091 Manion Ter, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1266 sqft
This Beautiful home is located in The Villages, Monarch Groves neighborhood. Surrounded by beautiful waterways and pathways. Near the Riverbend Recreation Center, Rupert Canine Park, and Swallowtail Recreation Area.
1 of 24
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
14432 SE 143rd Ter
14432 Southeast 143rd Terrace, Marion County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2352 sqft
*High End, 4 Bedroom/3 Bath, Recently Renovated Rental on Beautiful Lake Weir* Seasonal/Short-Term: $4,500 per month -or- 7 night minimum: $300 per night. No Smoking. No Pets. Call or Book Today at www.marioncountyflvacationrentals.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5436 Admiral Way
5436 Admiral Way, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
Lakeside Landings 2/2 Condo - Property Id: 309413 2/2/1 Condo over looking green space! In a gated community just minutes from The Villages. 2 Pools, Gym, Billards, pickle ball, tennis, basketball, dog park, and playground.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1041 Atlantic Ave
1041 Atlantic Avenue, Fruitland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
Brand New Beautiful House Near The Villages - Property Id: 104263 Newer 2-Story House In a Quiet New neighborhood in Fruitland Park, FL - Only 4 Miles Away From The Villages.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
15844 SE 84th Ave
15844 Southeast 84th Avenue, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1150 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Lawn Care - R3 - This 2 bedroom 2 bath home comes with a 2 car garage, wood floors, washer and dryer and lawn service. It does have a well for water which will be maintained by the Owner and a septic system.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
869 DANFORTH COURT
869 Danforth Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1392 sqft
Nicely decorated 2 bedroom 2 bath Amerillo ranch home located in Springhill. 3rd bedroom locked off for owners personal belongings. Open living room with a 55" flat screen TV flows into the dining and kitchen area.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
17300 SE 93RD HEYWARD AVENUE
17300 Southeast 93rd Heyward Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1160 sqft
Nicely furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath patio villa in Ivystone Villas. Cathederal ceilings in living room with amble seating to watch your favorite programs on a 42" flat screen TV. Dining room has a table that will seat 6 with a beautiful china closet.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1644 LATTA COURT
1644 Latta Court, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1392 sqft
Beautiful Amarillo 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Sunset Pointe. Very open floor plan with the living room featuring a flat screen TV with amble seating to watch your favorite programs.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2121 BARBOSA COURT
2121 Barbarosa Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1513 sqft
PERFECT HOME IN THE HEART OF THE VILLAGES! This BEAUTIFUL 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath "Whispering Pine" features a spacious Den and comes completely "Turn Key" Furnished! This Whispering Pine Designer Home is nestled in the Village of Santo Domingo and is
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1634 DUFFY LOOP
1634 Duffy Loop, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1927 sqft
Fantastic designer home centrally located in The Villages. Located in Sabal Chase Village close to Sumter Landing. Home features eat in kitchen, an enclosed large lanai, and free wifi and cable. Fully furnished and ready for you to enjoy.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY
1270 Mount Vernon Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1156 sqft
Are YOU ready to move into The Villages and explore all the Wonderful activities.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
6081 MANION TERRACE
6081 Manion Ter, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1453 sqft
Brand new Villa In the New Southern Oaks, with a golf cart garage, a full 2 car garage, stainless appliances, vaulted ceilings, espresso cabinets, wood plank tile flooring except bedrooms, fenced, small dog is allowed.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE
1135 Santa Cruz Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1146 sqft
Really nice long term rental available now. This courtyard villa is in a great location. So close to everything, shopping, dining, nightly entertainment, gas stations and banking facilities. Partially furnished.
