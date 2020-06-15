All apartments in Lady Lake
617 Webb Way
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:27 AM

617 Webb Way

617 Webb Way · (352) 319-9663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

617 Webb Way, Lady Lake, FL 32159
Orange Blossom Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 617 Webb Way · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
2020-2021 - VACATION 2 bedroom 2 bath home. Master has king bed with tv. Second room has 2 twins with a tv. Tv also located in living room. Basic cable and internet included. Large vinyl screened porch to enjoy! This lovely home is located next to the South Side Pool and is close to Spanish Springs Town Square, as well as all the other wonderful amenities on The Villages; shopping, restaurants, entertainment and medical facilities. Village ID's will cost you $50 for two. No smoking home. No golf cart, no pets.

AVAILABLE 2020 April, June, July, Aug, Sept, Oct, Nov, Dec ($1600 + tax)
AVAILABLE 2021: Jan, Feb, March, April ($2600 + tax)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2291409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Webb Way have any available units?
617 Webb Way has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 617 Webb Way have?
Some of 617 Webb Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Webb Way currently offering any rent specials?
617 Webb Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Webb Way pet-friendly?
No, 617 Webb Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lady Lake.
Does 617 Webb Way offer parking?
No, 617 Webb Way does not offer parking.
Does 617 Webb Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Webb Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Webb Way have a pool?
Yes, 617 Webb Way has a pool.
Does 617 Webb Way have accessible units?
No, 617 Webb Way does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Webb Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Webb Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Webb Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 Webb Way does not have units with air conditioning.
