617 Webb Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pool some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool internet access

2020-2021 - VACATION 2 bedroom 2 bath home. Master has king bed with tv. Second room has 2 twins with a tv. Tv also located in living room. Basic cable and internet included. Large vinyl screened porch to enjoy! This lovely home is located next to the South Side Pool and is close to Spanish Springs Town Square, as well as all the other wonderful amenities on The Villages; shopping, restaurants, entertainment and medical facilities. Village ID's will cost you $50 for two. No smoking home. No golf cart, no pets.



AVAILABLE 2020 April, June, July, Aug, Sept, Oct, Nov, Dec ($1600 + tax)

AVAILABLE 2021: Jan, Feb, March, April ($2600 + tax)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2291409)