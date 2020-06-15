92 Seaside North Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

2 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Townhouse - Luxury three level town home in a gated community. The home features 2 master suites, 3 full baths, large rooms, vaulted ceilings, two car garage, private rear yard, elevator and hurricane/wind resistant doors and windows. Elevator inside the unit. Laundry shut from second and third floor to first floor Laundry Room with front loading washer and dryer. Trash chute from 3rd floor to first floor.



The amenities include two pools and a club house with a exercise room owners lounge and restrooms



(RLNE5737472)