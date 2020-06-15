All apartments in Key West
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

92 Seaside North Court

92 Seaside Court North · (305) 296-6667
Location

92 Seaside Court North, Key West, FL 33040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 92 Seaside North Court · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1824 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
2 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Townhouse - Luxury three level town home in a gated community. The home features 2 master suites, 3 full baths, large rooms, vaulted ceilings, two car garage, private rear yard, elevator and hurricane/wind resistant doors and windows. Elevator inside the unit. Laundry shut from second and third floor to first floor Laundry Room with front loading washer and dryer. Trash chute from 3rd floor to first floor.

The amenities include two pools and a club house with a exercise room owners lounge and restrooms

(RLNE5737472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Seaside North Court have any available units?
92 Seaside North Court has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92 Seaside North Court have?
Some of 92 Seaside North Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Seaside North Court currently offering any rent specials?
92 Seaside North Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Seaside North Court pet-friendly?
No, 92 Seaside North Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key West.
Does 92 Seaside North Court offer parking?
Yes, 92 Seaside North Court does offer parking.
Does 92 Seaside North Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92 Seaside North Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Seaside North Court have a pool?
Yes, 92 Seaside North Court has a pool.
Does 92 Seaside North Court have accessible units?
No, 92 Seaside North Court does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Seaside North Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 92 Seaside North Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 92 Seaside North Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 92 Seaside North Court does not have units with air conditioning.
