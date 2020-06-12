907 South Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Located in Old Town - This beautifully renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bath home is located in the Casa Marina neighborhood of Old Town. Well-appointed and pristine, this home combines Key West charm with the best of modern living. A wonderful open floor plan with an abundance of windows fills this home with natural light. Relax on the delightful front porch overlooking the perfectly manicured garden, complete with organically grown fruit trees. This home features Italian granite counters with an Italian glass backsplash, stainless appliances, ductless AC units, an on demand water heater, full size washer & dryer, a fenced yard, and off street parking. Bike or walk to shops, restaurants, beaches, and all that Key West has to offer. Small dogs considered. Sorry no cats. 3 person maximum. Available early June for a 12 month rental $3,250/month plus utilities. First/Last/Security. Please call to schedule a showing: 305-296-6996



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4706097)