Key West, FL
907 South Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

907 South Street

907 South Street · (305) 296-6996
Key West
Location

907 South Street, Key West, FL 33040

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 907 South Street · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Located in Old Town - This beautifully renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bath home is located in the Casa Marina neighborhood of Old Town. Well-appointed and pristine, this home combines Key West charm with the best of modern living. A wonderful open floor plan with an abundance of windows fills this home with natural light. Relax on the delightful front porch overlooking the perfectly manicured garden, complete with organically grown fruit trees. This home features Italian granite counters with an Italian glass backsplash, stainless appliances, ductless AC units, an on demand water heater, full size washer & dryer, a fenced yard, and off street parking. Bike or walk to shops, restaurants, beaches, and all that Key West has to offer. Small dogs considered. Sorry no cats. 3 person maximum. Available early June for a 12 month rental $3,250/month plus utilities. First/Last/Security. Please call to schedule a showing: 305-296-6996

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4706097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 South Street have any available units?
907 South Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 907 South Street have?
Some of 907 South Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 South Street currently offering any rent specials?
907 South Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 South Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 907 South Street is pet friendly.
Does 907 South Street offer parking?
Yes, 907 South Street does offer parking.
Does 907 South Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 907 South Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 South Street have a pool?
No, 907 South Street does not have a pool.
Does 907 South Street have accessible units?
No, 907 South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 907 South Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 South Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 907 South Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 907 South Street has units with air conditioning.
