906-2 Truman Ave Available 04/10/20 2 Bedroom 2 bath Partially Furnished Home in Old Town with Shared Pool - This great first floor 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment is located in Old Town, close to everything Key West has to offer. The living room French Doors open up to the great outdoor space, with private kitchen and shared pool. Maximum of 2 people. Sorry no pets: Available early April. $2,825/month plus water & electric; First/Last/Security. Please call to make an appointment: 305-296-6996



