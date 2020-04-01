Amenities

6 Kingfisher Available 04/16/20 6 MONTH Rental - Picture Perfect 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home At Key West Golf Club - Available now through mid-October. This lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single-family home is located in the Key West Golf Club Community. Impeccably furnished and decorated, this charming home features a wrap-around porch, with a large screened-in porch off the living room, private brick patio, central AC, and washer/dryer. The Key West Golf Club Community is a gated community featuring two swimming pools, a workout room, and parking for 2 vehicles. Sorry no pets. $2525/month plus water, electric, and sewer. Basic cable is included in rent. First/Last/Security. Please call to schedule an appointment: 305-296-6996



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2085558)