Last updated April 1 2020 at 4:49 AM

6 Kingfisher

6 Kingfisher Lane · (305) 296-6996
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6 Kingfisher Lane, Key West, FL 33040

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Kingfisher · Avail. now

$2,525

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1240 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
6 Kingfisher Available 04/16/20 6 MONTH Rental - Picture Perfect 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home At Key West Golf Club - Available now through mid-October. This lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single-family home is located in the Key West Golf Club Community. Impeccably furnished and decorated, this charming home features a wrap-around porch, with a large screened-in porch off the living room, private brick patio, central AC, and washer/dryer. The Key West Golf Club Community is a gated community featuring two swimming pools, a workout room, and parking for 2 vehicles. Sorry no pets. $2525/month plus water, electric, and sewer. Basic cable is included in rent. First/Last/Security. Please call to schedule an appointment: 305-296-6996

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2085558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Kingfisher have any available units?
6 Kingfisher has a unit available for $2,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Kingfisher have?
Some of 6 Kingfisher's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Kingfisher currently offering any rent specials?
6 Kingfisher isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Kingfisher pet-friendly?
No, 6 Kingfisher is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key West.
Does 6 Kingfisher offer parking?
Yes, 6 Kingfisher does offer parking.
Does 6 Kingfisher have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Kingfisher offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Kingfisher have a pool?
Yes, 6 Kingfisher has a pool.
Does 6 Kingfisher have accessible units?
No, 6 Kingfisher does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Kingfisher have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Kingfisher has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Kingfisher have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 Kingfisher has units with air conditioning.
