Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Old Town 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Upstairs - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is located in the heart of downtown. This unit is located upstairs with a private entry on the left of the house. As you walk in to this beautiful unit there is a closet with a full size stackable washer/dryer. To the right is the kitchen that leads out onto a private balcony that overlooks Southard Street. Straight ahead from the entrance is the master bedroom located on the first floor with a private bathroom. The newly carpeted living has a open floor plan that leads to the stairs to access the 2 bedrooms upstairs. These 2 bedrooms share a bathroom located in between the rooms. The rooms have an open floor plan located on each side of the upstairs. Parking is on street. There are many restaurants in the area for your convenience that you can walk to. 5 Brothers Grocery Store is steps away where you can get world famous cafe con lecha and a cuban mix sandwich. A true tropical paradise to experience living in Key West the way it was meant to be.



(RLNE2275134)