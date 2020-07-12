Apartment List
/
FL
/
kendale lakes
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

200 Apartments for rent in Kendale Lakes, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kendale Lakes apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
7 Units Available
Bird Road Farmsites
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes North
13884 SW 64th St
13884 Southwest 64th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Amazing Townhouse at Kendale Lakes N 2Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 185368 2-bedrooms, 2.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winston Park
7214 SW 134th Ct
7214 Southwest 134th Court, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful corner home in sought after winston park area, 3br/2ba/1612sf, 2-car garage; large living room and family room open to a huge enclosed patio and fenced backyard; community offers lots of amenities: clubhouse, pool, tennis court and

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes North
13875 SW 64th St
13875 Southwest 64th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Well maintained 3/2.5 Townhome in the heart of Kendall. Centrally located, minutes away from restaurants, shopping centers and highway. This unit has an open floor plan with washer and dryer located inside.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8650 SW 133rd Avenue Rd Apt 219
8650 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1040 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo on the second floor with great distribution in a gated community. Laundry facility in every floor. Large enclosed and screening balcony with new floor and, a closet for storage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7001 SW 129th Ave Apt 1
7001 Southwest 129th Avenue, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Available 08/01/20 On the first floor, condo featuring 2 beds, 2 baths, in the well known Greentree Condominium. Quiet Kendall community located walking in distance to Miami Sunset Senior High School and very close to Winston Park School.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes North
13869 Southwest 62nd Terrace
13869 Southwest 62nd Terrace, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1308 sqft
Two story townhouse. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Family room, patio. Tile and pergo floors, washer and dryer. Community pool, 2 assigned parking in front. Credit report, first month + 2 month security deposit. Association Application $150.00 Available now.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes North
14250 SW 62nd St
14250 Southwest 62nd Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1206 sqft
Beautiful totally renovated 3 bed/2 bath large unit, new porcelain floors, new kitchen cabinets and granite counters, new appliances, washer/dryer in the unit, newly remodeled bathrooms, plenty of closet space, 1-floor corner, canal view, parking

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes
7427 SW 140th Ct
7427 Southwest 140th Court, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Beautiful and spacious single family home in the heart of West Kendall.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
13339 SW 60 TE
13339 Southwest 60th Terrace, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Location, location, location!! Rarely available 1 Story, 1/1 townhome in Miller Dreams. Tiled throughout, updated bathroom, Clothes washer and dryer inside the property, 2 assigned parking spaces, and private fenced patio. Easy to see.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8420 SW 133rd Ave Rd
8420 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LARGE, MAINTAINED 2/2 CONDO IN DESIRABLE HORIZONS WEST. THE AMENITIES INCLUDE 3 POOLS, TENNIS COURT, CLUBHOUSE, PICNIC, ELEVATOR AND MORE. THE UNIT COMES WITH 1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE AND VISITORS PARKING. UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE 6/1/20.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes North
6255 Kendale Lakes Cir
6255 North Kendale Lakes Circle, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Spacious two story townhouse style condo, 2 assigned parking space 3 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath , Excellent condition, fresh paint,ceramic floor, washer and dryer, plenty of closets in the heart of Kendall, close to restaurants, schools, Florida's Turnpike

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall Lakes East
13555 SW 66th St
13555 Southwest 66th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Villa style property in great condition. Updated appliances, washer and dryer in unit. Tiled floors, large patio area with storage and nice size backyard. Hurricane shutters. Two parking spaces in the front of the unit.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8700 SW 133rd Ave Rd
8700 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
Beautiful and full of light 3 bedroom apartment in sought after gated community full of amenities! Two parking spaces and 2 storage areas! Be the first to use the brand new appliances and designer kitchen. Easy to show.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes
14165 SW 87th St
14165 Southwest 87th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Three Bedroom & Two bathroom condo with a large balcony right off of Kendall drive. Updated kitchen, Bathrooms, Brand new A/C and water heater. All the rooms are large with plenty of closet space.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8311 SW 124th Ave
8311 SW 124th Ave, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1857 sqft
***LOCATION***A gated community at Kendall Village! Wonderful 2 Story Corner Townhouse Spacious 3 Bedrooms 2.5 bath Large layout, big kitchen, living areas. Fenced and tiled patio, hurricane shutters. All amenities.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6324 SW 127th Pl
6324 Southwest 127th Place, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms home for rent with a garage converted into a full in-law quarter that makes the property a four bedrooms four bathroom pool house in the heart of Kendall lake.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7790 SW 120th Pl
7790 Southwest 120th Place, Kendale Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,290
UPGRADED HOME SOUTH MIAMI (SUNSET & 120 AVE) -GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, WOOD FLOORS, MARBLE BATHROOMS Beautiful upgraded 4 bedroom/3.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bent Tree
13976 SW 46th Ter
13976 Southwest 46th Terrace, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 story, 2 bedroom, 2 baths, townhouse in Bent Tree - West Kendall. 1 attached 1 car garage. Lake views. Quick approval process. Contact me today to see this unit.
Results within 1 mile of Kendale Lakes
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
The Crossings
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Lakeside Villas at Kendall
15410 SW 75th Circle Ln, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
871 sqft
Come Home to Lakeside Villas! This beautiful property features a variety of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
10 Units Available
Kendale Lakes West
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1436 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
18 Units Available
The Crossings
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Sunset Way
15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle, Miami, FL
Studio
$959
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,011
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
864 sqft
Sunset Way invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Sunset Way provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Miami.
City Guide for Kendale Lakes, FL

If the data on the working male population is any indication of what to expect in Kendale Lakes, you can expect fabulous floral arrangements, plenty of good eats, and a pretty good chance your house wont burn down. Thats because City-Data says when it comes to cities of more than 50,000 residents, Kendale Lakes ranks No. 1 for the largest percentage of men working as florists, No. 2 for men working as cooks and in food prep and No. 3 for men working as firefighters.

While flocks of firefighters may be a delicious claim to fame for Kendale Lakes, the most prominent feature of the Miami suburb is probably, well, the lakes. Kendale Lake is just one of the eight lakes cascading through the approximately 8-square-mile area, making the place a paradise for boating, fishing, swimming and sunning with your 56,000 Kendale Lakes neighbors. City-Data puts the population density at a high 6,870 folks per square mile, but thats to be expected from a place thats fewer than 20 miles from the almighty Atlantic Ocean and averages about 70 degrees in the winter. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kendale Lakes, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kendale Lakes apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Kendale Lakes 2 BedroomsKendale Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKendale Lakes 3 BedroomsKendale Lakes Apartments with BalconyKendale Lakes Apartments with Garage
Kendale Lakes Apartments with GymKendale Lakes Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKendale Lakes Apartments with ParkingKendale Lakes Apartments with PoolKendale Lakes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Kendale Lakes Dog Friendly ApartmentsKendale Lakes Pet Friendly PlacesMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FL
The Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLTavernier, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College