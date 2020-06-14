Apartment List
331 Apartments for rent in Kendale Lakes, FL with garage

Kendale Lakes apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Bird Road Farmsites
4 Units Available
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Bent Tree
1 Unit Available
13957 SW 44 LANE CR
13957 Southwest 44th Lane Circle, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Centrally located, beautiful remodeled townhouse, 2bed, 2.5 bath, nice lake view. One car garage. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Accordion Shutters. Call Listing Agent. Bedrooms are spacious with bathroom inside each bedroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
8311 SW 124th Ave
8311 SW 124th Ave, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1857 sqft
***LOCATION***A gated community at Kendall Village! Wonderful 2 Story Corner Townhouse Spacious 3 Bedrooms 2.5 bath Large layout, big kitchen, living areas. Fenced and tiled patio, hurricane shutters. All amenities.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
7214 SW 134th Ct
7214 Southwest 134th Court, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
BEAUTIFUL CORNER HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER WINSTON PARK AREA, 3BR/2BA/1612SF, 2-CAR GARAGE; LARGE LIVING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM OPEN TO A HUGE ENCLOSED PATIO AND FENCED BACKYARD; COMMUNITY OFFERS LOTS OF AMENITIES: CLUBHOUSE, POOL, TENNIS COURT AND

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6324 SW 127th Pl
6324 Southwest 127th Place, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms home for rent with a garage converted into a full in-law quarter that makes the property a four bedrooms four bathroom pool house in the heart of Kendall lake.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
7790 SW 120th Pl
7790 Southwest 120th Place, Kendale Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,290
UPGRADED HOME SOUTH MIAMI (SUNSET & 120 AVE) -GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, WOOD FLOORS, MARBLE BATHROOMS Beautiful upgraded 4 bedroom/3.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
The Crossings
22 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
14830 Southwest 45th Lane
14830 Southwest 45th Lane, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1408 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Miami, FL is now available.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9071 Southwest 152nd Court
9071 Southwest 152nd Court, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3250 sqft
4 BEDS /3 BATHS , BIG BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY HOUSE, LIKE NEW / CERAMIC FLOOR / OPEN KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS, GLASS TOP RANGE, BRAND NEW APPLIANCES.DOUBLE GARAGE AND MANY EXTRAS.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
4782 SW 154th Ave
4782 Southwest 154th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful spacious 2 story Single Home corner lot with pool in the great lakes of the Meadow Community. Property features 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, a remodeled kitchen, formal dining room, family, etc. Great pool/patio area.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
15339 SW 32 Terrace
15339 Southwest 32nd Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
Welcome Home! Gorgeous Lake View 3 Bedroom +Bonus Room and 2 Bath Single Family Home with a 1 Car Garage and 2 Car Paver Driveway.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
15456 SW 48th St
15456 Southwest 48th Street, Kendall West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15456 SW 48th St in Kendall West. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Egret Lakes
1 Unit Available
3141 SW 152nd Ct
3141 SW 152nd Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Modern and beautiful corner town-home in Venetian Isles. This town-home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms completely remodeled. Tiles and wood floors. Beautiful kitchen with quartz counter top and a extra large pantry, opens to the family room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Westwood Lake
1 Unit Available
10981 SW 46th St
10981 Southwest 46th Street, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful property ready to move in and make it your next home. It has 4 bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2 car garage with front and rear garage, and a patio with a great lake view.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
11510 SW 60th Ter
11510 Southwest 60th Terrace, Sunset, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in one of the most sought after gated communities in Kendall, only minutes away from Palmetto Expressway & from Florida's Turnpike.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
11830 SW 102nd St
11830 Southwest 102nd Street, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Very spacious and beautiful updated 4/2/1 Single family home is sought after Amaretto. Spacious patio wrap around area and extra glasses bonus room downstairs. Must visit to appreciate it's beautiful Corner lot.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
8305 SW 152nd Ave
8305 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Excellent Location. Beautiful and spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2 level high ceiling condo. Tile floors on the first level, wood floors on second level. Bedroom and full bath on the 1st floor, Huge Master on the second floor.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
6130 SW 114 Avenue
6130 SW 114th Ave, Sunset, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1201 sqft
Recently remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in one of the nicest gated communities in Kendall. Clay floors throughout the house and wood floors in the bedrooms with nicely updated bathrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
11819 SW 102nd St
11819 Southwest 102nd Street, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1364 sqft
GREAT COMFY HOME IN FANTASTIC FAMILY COMMUNITY! REMODELED AND IN GREAT CONDITION! A LOT OF NATURAL LIGHT! MASTER WITH WALK IN CLOSET! 3 AMPLE BEDROOMS.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
King Court
1 Unit Available
8557 SW 114th Pl
8557 Southwest 114th Place, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great opportunity to rent at the desirable "Kings Court" that consist of a large and bright 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms with a one car garage, washer & dryer. Beautiful Patio. See Attachment for the community Application.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Altis Kendall Square
16950 SW 93rd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,362
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,486
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1136 sqft
Chic design near shopping at Kendall Square. New designer apartments featuring a resort-like pool, green design and chef-inspired kitchens. Wood flooring throughout. Walk-in closets and luxe decor.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Three Lakes
12 Units Available
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Fontainebleau Park West
55 Units Available
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,096
1268 sqft
An elegant community that's close to area schools, parks and shopping. Updated interiors feature walk-in closets, private spa bathrooms and ample space. These luxury apartments provide residents with access to resort-like features.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
City Guide for Kendale Lakes, FL

If the data on the working male population is any indication of what to expect in Kendale Lakes, you can expect fabulous floral arrangements, plenty of good eats, and a pretty good chance your house wont burn down. Thats because City-Data says when it comes to cities of more than 50,000 residents, Kendale Lakes ranks No. 1 for the largest percentage of men working as florists, No. 2 for men working as cooks and in food prep and No. 3 for men working as firefighters.

While flocks of firefighters may be a delicious claim to fame for Kendale Lakes, the most prominent feature of the Miami suburb is probably, well, the lakes. Kendale Lake is just one of the eight lakes cascading through the approximately 8-square-mile area, making the place a paradise for boating, fishing, swimming and sunning with your 56,000 Kendale Lakes neighbors. City-Data puts the population density at a high 6,870 folks per square mile, but thats to be expected from a place thats fewer than 20 miles from the almighty Atlantic Ocean and averages about 70 degrees in the winter. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Kendale Lakes, FL

Kendale Lakes apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

