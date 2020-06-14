331 Apartments for rent in Kendale Lakes, FL with garage

City Guide for Kendale Lakes, FL

If the data on the working male population is any indication of what to expect in Kendale Lakes, you can expect fabulous floral arrangements, plenty of good eats, and a pretty good chance your house wont burn down. Thats because City-Data says when it comes to cities of more than 50,000 residents, Kendale Lakes ranks No. 1 for the largest percentage of men working as florists, No. 2 for men working as cooks and in food prep and No. 3 for men working as firefighters.