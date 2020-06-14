331 Apartments for rent in Kendale Lakes, FL with garage
If the data on the working male population is any indication of what to expect in Kendale Lakes, you can expect fabulous floral arrangements, plenty of good eats, and a pretty good chance your house wont burn down. Thats because City-Data says when it comes to cities of more than 50,000 residents, Kendale Lakes ranks No. 1 for the largest percentage of men working as florists, No. 2 for men working as cooks and in food prep and No. 3 for men working as firefighters.
While flocks of firefighters may be a delicious claim to fame for Kendale Lakes, the most prominent feature of the Miami suburb is probably, well, the lakes. Kendale Lake is just one of the eight lakes cascading through the approximately 8-square-mile area, making the place a paradise for boating, fishing, swimming and sunning with your 56,000 Kendale Lakes neighbors. City-Data puts the population density at a high 6,870 folks per square mile, but thats to be expected from a place thats fewer than 20 miles from the almighty Atlantic Ocean and averages about 70 degrees in the winter. See more
Kendale Lakes apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.