All apartments in Kathleen
Find more places like 7232 DOVE MEADOW TRAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kathleen, FL
/
7232 DOVE MEADOW TRAIL
Last updated February 5 2020 at 4:58 AM

7232 DOVE MEADOW TRAIL

7232 Dove Meadow Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7232 Dove Meadow Trail, Kathleen, FL 33810
Country View Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home is located off of Kathleen Rd and 1st St NW in North Lakeland. Freshly painted interior with brand new laminate flooring throughout for easy upkeep and ceiling fans in almost every room to help stay cool in the hot months! Wrap-around kitchen with tons of cabinet and countertop space. *Kitchen appliances to be delivered before move in*. Enjoy both completely remodeled bathrooms! Laundry closet with full size washer/dryer hookups and shelf for storage and hanging. Shed on property for your additional needs. Pet Friendly! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7232 DOVE MEADOW TRAIL have any available units?
7232 DOVE MEADOW TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kathleen, FL.
What amenities does 7232 DOVE MEADOW TRAIL have?
Some of 7232 DOVE MEADOW TRAIL's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7232 DOVE MEADOW TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
7232 DOVE MEADOW TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7232 DOVE MEADOW TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 7232 DOVE MEADOW TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 7232 DOVE MEADOW TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 7232 DOVE MEADOW TRAIL offers parking.
Does 7232 DOVE MEADOW TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7232 DOVE MEADOW TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7232 DOVE MEADOW TRAIL have a pool?
No, 7232 DOVE MEADOW TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 7232 DOVE MEADOW TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 7232 DOVE MEADOW TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 7232 DOVE MEADOW TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7232 DOVE MEADOW TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 7232 DOVE MEADOW TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 7232 DOVE MEADOW TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLCombee Settlement, FLZephyrhills, FLHighland City, FLPasadena Hills, FLFuller Heights, FLAuburndale, FL
Bartow, FLValrico, FLDade City, FLSeffner, FLMango, FLFish Hawk, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLPebble Creek, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLTemple Terrace, FLFour Corners, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa