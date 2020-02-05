7232 DOVE MEADOW TRAIL

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home is located off of Kathleen Rd and 1st St NW in North Lakeland. Freshly painted interior with brand new laminate flooring throughout for easy upkeep and ceiling fans in almost every room to help stay cool in the hot months! Wrap-around kitchen with tons of cabinet and countertop space. *Kitchen appliances to be delivered before move in*. Enjoy both completely remodeled bathrooms! Laundry closet with full size washer/dryer hookups and shelf for storage and hanging. Shed on property for your additional needs. Pet Friendly! Call today!