4750 Rushing Rd.

6 Bedroom home on Acreage - Rare as hens teeth... 6 bedrooms 2 full baths & 2 half baths .MOBILE HOTSPOT internet required. Home sits on almost 9 acres, 3 car garage, freshly painted with new carpet. Large open kitchen with hardwood cabinets and granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a wine refrigerator to keep the bubbly chilled. The ground floor has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, upstairs has 2 bedrooms and 1 half baths, screen pool with spa overlooking the huge private lot. No HOA... Home has detached garage that is not included in the rent.



Lawn Care and Pool Service are included in rental price.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



No Cats Allowed



