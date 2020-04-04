All apartments in Kathleen
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

4750 Rushing Rd.

4750 Rushing Road · No Longer Available
Location

4750 Rushing Road, Kathleen, FL 33810

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
internet access
6 Bedroom home on Acreage - Rare as hens teeth... 6 bedrooms 2 full baths & 2 half baths .MOBILE HOTSPOT internet required. Home sits on almost 9 acres, 3 car garage, freshly painted with new carpet. Large open kitchen with hardwood cabinets and granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a wine refrigerator to keep the bubbly chilled. The ground floor has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, upstairs has 2 bedrooms and 1 half baths, screen pool with spa overlooking the huge private lot. No HOA... Home has detached garage that is not included in the rent.

Lawn Care and Pool Service are included in rental price.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2886548)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4750 Rushing Rd. have any available units?
4750 Rushing Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kathleen, FL.
What amenities does 4750 Rushing Rd. have?
Some of 4750 Rushing Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4750 Rushing Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4750 Rushing Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4750 Rushing Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4750 Rushing Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 4750 Rushing Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 4750 Rushing Rd. offers parking.
Does 4750 Rushing Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4750 Rushing Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4750 Rushing Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 4750 Rushing Rd. has a pool.
Does 4750 Rushing Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4750 Rushing Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4750 Rushing Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4750 Rushing Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4750 Rushing Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4750 Rushing Rd. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
