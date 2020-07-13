/
apartments with pool
113 Apartments for rent in Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL with pool
1 of 28
1 Unit Available
144 Beacon Lane
144 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1581 sqft
Enjoy this beautifully decorated CBS pool home in the beachside community of Jupiter Inlet Colony.
1 of 26
1 Unit Available
183 Beacon Lane
183 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2360 sqft
Your summer getaway in Jupiter awaits!Recent total and complete renovation inside and out, the home is brand new for all intents and purposes.
1 of 19
1 Unit Available
181 Beacon Lane
181 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1662 sqft
Charming Mid-century modern 3 Bedroom, 2.1 Bath Beach Cottage with 2 space carport that has been nicely renovated.
1 of 23
1 Unit Available
194 Shelter Lane
194 Shelter Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1981 sqft
Available starting April 1, 2020. 3 bedroom 3 bath pool home in Jupiter Inlet Colony just a short walk to the beach. Cozy living room looking out at the pool that features covered outdoor living and heated pool, garage. Bikes and Beach toys included.
Results within 1 mile of Jupiter Inlet Colony
1 of 29
1 Unit Available
87 Live Oak Circle
87 Live Oak Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1298 sqft
One of the best kept secrets in Tequesta. Tequesta Oaks is a small DiVosta community made up of only 155 townhomes.
1 of 42
1 Unit Available
400 Ocean Trail Way
400 Ocean Trail Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1220 sqft
Stunning, Atlantic Ocean panoramic views await you, from this luxury penthouse condo. Step onto the covered balcony, overlooking the resort styled pool and cabanas below and balmy sea breezes will make this your favorite relaxation spot.
1 of 20
1 Unit Available
107 Lighthouse Circle
107 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1417 sqft
In the heart of quaint and peaceful Tequesta is this large 3-bedroom 2-bath second floor unit with 2-car garage. Screened patio, spacious great room, generous bedroom and bathroom sizes and plenty of storage.
1 of 30
1 Unit Available
112 Lighthouse Circle
112 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1776 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage condo with views of the pool. Tucked in the quiet community of Tequesta Trace, this condo is ideally located. in the heart of Jupiter, minutes from everything.
1 of 27
1 Unit Available
275 Palm Avenue
275 Palm Avenue, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1250 sqft
Available May 2 for Off-season in Paradise......Reach out with your wish list for paradise in Walk to the Beach location during this time period!!!Southeast exposure fully furnished condo in walk to beach, pool, shops, Harbourside Place...
1 of 22
1 Unit Available
300 Beach Road
300 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1600 sqft
Gorgeous oceanfront condo located in Island House SE on South end of Jupiter Island. This unit has been beautifully renovated. New kitchen with newer appliances, new baths, wood floors throughout living areas, hurricane impact windows and doors.
1 of 30
1 Unit Available
325 Beach Road
325 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
Beautifully Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo on Intracoastal Located at the South end of Jupiter Island. Light & Bright Open Spacious Living area w/split Floor Plan. Impact Glass & Plantation Shutters Throughout, Washer & Dryer in Unit.
1 of 36
1 Unit Available
200 Ocean Trail Way
200 Ocean Trail Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1170 sqft
Extremely Rare & Desirable, Renovated, Fully Furnished 2 Bed/2 Bath Condominium with Breathtaking Ocean Views & Beach Access. Oversized Balcony with Pool & Ocean Views. Open Updated Windowed Kitchen with Separate Breakfast Area.
1 of 55
1 Unit Available
225 Beach Road
225 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1200 sqft
Jupiter Island Building and Gorgeous Pool Area on the Intracoastal. Across the street from the beautiful blue waters with views from the balcony of the Ocean and baby steps to the beach on the deeded access. This is the perfect vacation hideaway.
1 of 32
1 Unit Available
300 S A1a
300 N Highway A1A, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1306 sqft
Short term rental by the beach starting May 1st thru mid Nov. Oceancrest amenities include: onsite management/concierge, resort style pool, hot tub, gym, media room, workshop, library, private beach walkway, and gated underground garage parking.
1 of 14
1 Unit Available
1542 Jupiter Cove Drive
1542 Jupiter Cove Drive, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
Great location to watch the intercoastal boat action. This main floor unit allows you to walk out your back patio directly to the intercoastal and head to Jupiter Cove Tiki Park for residents only.
1 of 51
1 Unit Available
Jupiter Harbour
1000 N Us Highway 1
1000 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
3108 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated and fully furnished, this sparkling gem sits on Jupiter's fabulously blue Intracoastal waterway! Light, airy and spaciousinterior tastefully appointed and ample outdoor living spaces designed to capture the spirit of vacation
1 of 35
1 Unit Available
20 Live Oak Circle
20 Live Oak Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1441 sqft
Available immediately with HOA approval. Brand new wood looking ceramic tile on all of first floor. Light and bright. Backyard faces south with a fully screened patio.
Results within 5 miles of Jupiter Inlet Colony
Verified
1 of 25
7 Units Available
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
867 sqft
A stunning community that's near I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Many apartments feature lake views. On-site pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments offer screened in balconies. Luxury amenities near shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 28
80 Units Available
Vintage
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,474
1442 sqft
Upscale living within minutes of the beach and Abacoa Town Center. Modern units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site bocce court, yoga, pool, playground and grill area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 36
3 Units Available
Gables
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1396 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
Verified
1 of 15
10 Units Available
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,310
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1357 sqft
Welcome to Riverwalk Pointe, Jupiter's ONLY 55+ luxury apartment community! Riverwalk Pointe is a luxurious active adult community for people who aren't just looking for an apartment, but rather an apartment community!Riverwalk Pointe is located
1 of 14
1 Unit Available
5803 Sullivan Road
5803 Sullivan Road, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1196 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 19
1 Unit Available
The Bluffs
149 Beach Summit Court
149 Beach Summit Court, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1889 sqft
Walk To Beach!! Furnished Seasonal rental at The Ridge At The Bluffs, 3 Br. 2 Ba. Garage. Mexican tile floors, master has separate roman tub and separate shower, walk-in closet. Covered screened patio overlooks private garden.
