156 Apartments for rent in Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL with garage

1 Unit Available
162 Beacon Lane
162 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1391 sqft
Beach side community of Jupiter Inlet Colony 3/2 bath pool home with garage two blocks from the beach.

1 Unit Available
144 Beacon Lane
144 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1581 sqft
Enjoy this beautifully decorated CBS pool home in the beachside community of Jupiter Inlet Colony.

1 Unit Available
194 Shelter Lane
194 Shelter Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1981 sqft
Available starting April 1, 2020. 3 bedroom 3 bath pool home in Jupiter Inlet Colony just a short walk to the beach. Cozy living room looking out at the pool that features covered outdoor living and heated pool, garage. Bikes and Beach toys included.
1 Unit Available
130 Palm Avenue
130 Palm Avenue, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1441 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sea Palms is a Quaint community of only 48 homes within walking distance to the Atlantic Ocean,Carlin Park, shops, restaurants, Harbourside Place, Riverwalk and Maltz Theater.

1 Unit Available
400 Ocean Trail Way
400 Ocean Trail Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1220 sqft
Stunning, Atlantic Ocean panoramic views await you, from this luxury penthouse condo. Step onto the covered balcony, overlooking the resort styled pool and cabanas below and balmy sea breezes will make this your favorite relaxation spot.

1 Unit Available
116 Lighthouse Cir
116 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic location for this ground floor 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 Car Garage unit. No steps! Updated Kitchen with Granite counters and ceramic flooring. Master bathroom has also been updated. Wood looking ceramic flooring in all bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
72 Laurel Oaks Circle
72 Laurel Oaks Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1298 sqft
Available July 1, 2020 as an Off-Season furnished rental until November 30, 2020 or Furnished Seasonal rental available January 1, 2021. Per the HOA four month minimum for all leases.

1 Unit Available
107 Lighthouse Circle
107 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1417 sqft
In the heart of quaint and peaceful Tequesta is this large 3-bedroom 2-bath second floor unit with 2-car garage. Screened patio, spacious great room, generous bedroom and bathroom sizes and plenty of storage.

1 Unit Available
112 Lighthouse Circle
112 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1776 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage condo with views of the pool. Tucked in the quiet community of Tequesta Trace, this condo is ideally located. in the heart of Jupiter, minutes from everything.

Jupiter Dunes
1 Unit Available
2903 Fairway Drive N
2903 Fairway Drive North, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful condo in highly desired location within The Estuary of Jupiter Dunes; steps to pool, beach, golf, parks, restaurants, and shopping.

Jupiter Harbour
1 Unit Available
1000 N Us Highway 1 661
1000 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
TRUE INTRACOASTAL JUPITER INLET MARINA COMMUNITY. Premier gated marina community in Jupiter adjacent to 1000 North. Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath.

1 Unit Available
63 Tall Oaks Circle
63 Tall Oaks Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1427 sqft
Wow! Very Rare Opportunity! Totally Updated! New Gourmet Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets, GE Profile SS Appliances and Granite Countertops. Private, Large Screened Patio.Travertine Tile Flooring, Laundry on 2nd floor convenient to the bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
209 Diamante Way
209 Diamante Way, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2264 sqft
Spectacular modern townhouse in a quiet neighborhood. Great school zone. 1 1/2 miles from the Jupiter beaches. Volume ceiling, light and bright, finished beautifully in neutral colors.

1 Unit Available
200 Ocean Trail Way
200 Ocean Trail Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1170 sqft
Extremely Rare & Desirable, Renovated, Fully Furnished 2 Bed/2 Bath Condominium with Breathtaking Ocean Views & Beach Access. Oversized Balcony with Pool & Ocean Views. Open Updated Windowed Kitchen with Separate Breakfast Area.

1 Unit Available
300 S A1a
300 N Highway A1A, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1306 sqft
Short term rental by the beach starting May 1st thru mid Nov. Oceancrest amenities include: onsite management/concierge, resort style pool, hot tub, gym, media room, workshop, library, private beach walkway, and gated underground garage parking.
Vintage
82 Units Available
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
10 Units Available
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,310
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1357 sqft
Welcome to Riverwalk Pointe, Jupiter's ONLY 55+ luxury apartment community! Riverwalk Pointe is a luxurious active adult community for people who aren't just looking for an apartment, but rather an apartment community!Riverwalk Pointe is located
Gables
4 Units Available
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1396 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
22 Units Available
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1442 sqft
Upscale living within minutes of the beach and Abacoa Town Center. Modern units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site bocce court, yoga, pool, playground and grill area. Pet-friendly.

Osceola Woods
1 Unit Available
137 E Indian Crossing Circle
137 Indian Crossing Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1953 sqft
Available 06/15/20 *Osceola Woods*3 bdrm PLUS DEN*Wood floors*Abacoa - Property Id: 290574 Osceola Woods - Abacoa area 3 story townhome - 3 bedrooms PLUS den,office,guest room End unit with two balconies overlooking preserve and pool, wood floors,

Ocean Royale Condominiums
1 Unit Available
700 Ocean Royale
700 Ocean Royale, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2792 sqft
Beautiful Completely Renovated Caspian Center Model - beautiful Sunrise and Sunset Views. Turquoise Water Views from Kitchen LIvingRoom, Dining Room, Bedroom and Office. Open and Spacious Floor Plan.

The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2594 Marcinski
2594 Marcinski Road, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1564 sqft
Paradise awaits at this professionally decorated 3BR/2BA2CG open floor plan patio home. Fully enclosed tropical backyard with patio seating and hammock for maximum relaxation.

Jonathan's Landing
1 Unit Available
3518 Lantern Bay Dr
3518 Lantern Bay Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2397 sqft
Furnished Single level updated waterfront home in gated community, Jonathan's Landing. Enjoy the Long lake views from the covered/screened in patio.

Botanica
1 Unit Available
285 E Bay Cedar Circle
285 East Bay Cedar Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2042 sqft
This is a phenomental one! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage fully furnished located right next to the community swimming pool. Nice large office or bedroom space on 1st floor.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL

Jupiter Inlet Colony apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

