apartments with washer dryer
242 Apartments for rent in Juno Ridge, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1850 Holman Drive
1850 Holman Drive, Juno Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OUT SIDE PARADISE! DON'T MISS THIS GREAT PRICED BRIGHT AND AIRY SINGLE FAMILY HOME, NICE NEW FRONT DECK AND FULLY FENCED BACK AND FRONT YARD.FEATURING A EXTRA LARGE BEDROOM AND FLOOR PLAN. UPDATES INCLUDE DARK CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1927 Doffer Lane
1927 Doffer Lane, Juno Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
850 sqft
Large 2/2 condo available for quick move in. Freshly painted with newer kitchen appliances. Washer/dryer in condo. NNo HOA restrictions, so most vehicles permitted. Tile floors throughout. Building is professionally landscaped and maintained.
Results within 1 mile of Juno Ridge
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
32 Units Available
Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1349 sqft
A peaceful Intracoastal waterfront community located just minutes from fantastic shopping, fine dining and nightlife including the Gardens Mall and City Place. Close to major expressways and the Palm Beach International Airport.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
13 Units Available
Villas Of Juno
12801 Us Route 1, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1644 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1907 sqft
Villas of Juno, located in Juno Beach, a unique 5-mile stretch along the Florida Coast, is a beautiful community of spacious townhomes complete with 2-car direct-access garages.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
370 Golfview Road
370 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1446 sqft
SEAMARK 302 features new plank tile flooring throughout the spacious condo with high ceilings. Large eat in kitchen w/jade granite countertops, warm wood cabinetry + stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Harbour
834 Oak Harbour Drive
834 Oak Harbour Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1301 sqft
Luxury living for the discriminating renter. Avail. July 1 through Dec 31, 2020. Upscale Juno Beach waterfront condo. 24/7 gated and staffed Community offers 2 Pools, Jacuzzi, Outdoor bar, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, a WiFi Center and Fitness Center.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2034 Melody Lane
2034 Melody Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1470 sqft
Live in Paradise! Rare opportunity for this Waterfront Cottage on the Intracoastal! This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath single family home has close to 1500 s.f. and high ceilings. Pet friendly with a fenced yard. Peaceful setting and gorgeous water views.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2811 Grande Pkwy
2811 Grande Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath in Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2729 Anzio Ct
2729 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
786 sqft
Perfect location 1 bedroom 1 bath. Close to everything Palm Beach Gardens has to offer!
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2807 Veronia Drive
2807 Veronia Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 1 bedroom San Matera condo with lake view, east exposure & covered patio.San Matera is centrally located to Beaches, I-95, Gardens Mall, Downtown @ The Gardens, Palm Beach State & more.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2489 San Pietro Circle
2489 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2570 sqft
Spacious Capri model end unit with 3 bedrooms & 3 1/2 bathrooms. Hardwood flooring on stairs. Porcelain tile in main living areas. Kitchen features granite countertops & island. Resort style clubhouse, pool & spa.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
2804 Sarento Place
2804 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable corner unit. First floor 3/2 with lanai excess from living room sliding glass door. Tile floor throughout, granite counter top. Full size washer dryer in laundry room. Short walk to club house and all amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Uno Lago
200 Uno Lago Dr
200 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short Term Furnished Rental Available 10/02/2020-12/31/2020 at $1595/m or the winter season at $4000/m. Lease under 6 months pay 13% Sales tax, $200 Clean fee. Available For Winter Season 2021.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
115 Bay Colony Drive N
115 Bay Colony Drive North, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1509 sqft
WOW! FABULOUS Spacious 1st Floor Private 3/2 Corner Condo located in an Intracoastal Marina community *** with 40 ft.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2514 San Pietro Circle
2514 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Gated, waterfront living at it's best and walking distance to the upscale PGA mall. This is a great opportunity to own your multi level dream home with a key west feel.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2802 Sarento Place
2802 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1149 sqft
Annual Rental $1650/month Includes: water. Tenant pays electric, , phone, wifi, cable. First, Last, 1 - month Security due upon signing. Assc. App Fee $100 and REfundale security deposit of $500 for Association. Association Approval Req.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Uno Lago
300 Uno Lago Drive
300 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1446 sqft
Fabulous Fully Furnished 3 Bed / 2 Bath Lakefront Condo! High Ceilings, Tile Floors In Main Living Space & Plenty Of Natural Light! Spectacular View Of The Lake From Your Own Private Balcony! Gated Community Has 2 Pools w/ Jacuzzi Tubs, Fitness
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Maheu
12046 Prosperity Farms Road
12046 Prosperity Farms Road, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
1855 sqft
Gorgeous, Updated 4 Bed/3 Bath Home Surrounded By Huge Oak Trees with a Long Water View Lagoon W/Ocean Access. Fully Furnished for your comfort.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
23 Teach Road
23 East Teach Road, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BRING YOUR BOAT UP TO 80 FEET! This direct waterfront home in Pirates Cove has a dock that will accommodate an 80' boat, (no fixed bridges), private water views, gorgeous white porcelain tile throughout the living area, nice kitchen w/ updated
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
106 Water Club Court N
106 Water Club Ct N, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2992 sqft
Stunning Coastal Contemporary end townhouse in the much sought after luxurious waterfront gated Water Club in North Palm Beach.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
432 Bay Colony Drive N
432 Bay Colony Drive North, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1792 sqft
Here is your opportunity to live a resort style life at this award winning Intracoastal community. Fully furnished 3/3 with a four month minimum as per the association.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2661 Ravella Lane
2661 Ravella Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2096 sqft
Beautiful 3 story town home located in upscale, gated community with gorgeous resort styled amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2806 Veronia Drive
2806 Veronia Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1564 sqft
Fabulous Lakeview home w/ 3 bdrm 3 bath&1 garage. Most desirable floor plan&doesn't come up often. Impact windows on 2nd fl. Granite counter tops in kitchen. New wood like tile floors in main area & no carpet. 1 bdrm and full bath on 1st floor.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
57 Marina Gardens Drive
57 Marinia Gardens Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
1924 sqft
