Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:51 PM

134 Apartments for rent in Jensen Beach, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jensen Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ...
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3750 NW Royal Oak Drive
3750 Northwest Royal Oak Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1556 sqft
Welcome to the Jensen Beach Country Club! 2BR/2BA/2CA pool home with den.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2106 NE Ocapi Ct
2106 Northeast Ocapi Court, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2282 sqft
One small Dog under 25 lbs, non-refundable Pet Deposit of $250.00 Annual Rental $2550.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2874 NE Rosetree Drive
2874 Northeast Rosetree Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1854 sqft
3/2/2 Pool home. 2021 season available March and April @ $3500 per month.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
300-3 LAKE AVENUE
300-3 Lake Avenue, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1413 sqft
Find the perfect balance of sophistication and relaxation at Our community offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom residences with modern features and luxurious amenities.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
300-1 LAKE AVENUE
300-1 Lake Avenue, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
725 sqft
Find the perfect balance of sophistication and relaxation at Our community offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom residences with modern features and luxurious amenities.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
300-2 LAKE AVENUE
300-2 Lake Avenue, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1114 sqft
Find the perfect balance of sophistication and relaxation at Our community offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom residences with modern features and luxurious amenities.

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
2190 NE Rustic Way
2190 Northeast Rustic Way, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
843 sqft
GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME IN QUAINT JENSEN BEACH, FLORIDA! 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATH, 1/2 DUPLEX, SIDE BY SIDE, WITH BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS A FAMILY ROOM, BEDROOM, MAN-CAVE, OFFICE OR HOBBY ROOM.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3024 NE Skyview Lane
3024 NE Skyview Ln, Jensen Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1828 sqft
Home sweet home. Don't miss out on this lovely brand new, never lived in 4 bedroom 2 bath home located close to Jensen Beach. Home features white shaker cabinets with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tile throughout main living areas.
Results within 1 mile of Jensen Beach

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202
3805 NW Mediterranean Lane, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Portofino of Jensen Beach - Move in Ready 2/2 with water views and comes with a one car garage! First, Last and Security for move in! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831063)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2397 SE West Blackwell Drive
2397 Southeast West Blackwell Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1183 sqft
3/2/1 East of US 1 - This home is a three bedroom, two bath home with a one car garage. It is East of US Highway 1, conveniently located near by Green River Parkway.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
150 SE Four Winds Drive
150 Southeast Four Winds Drive, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1359 sqft
Beautiful turn key 2/2 condo on the St. Lucie River. Upgraded kitchen and baths (two master bathrooms). Completely furnished. New Floors throughout, new W/D, 2 wonderful patios with ijpact off of each bedroom. Small and friendly complex......

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2095 NW Diamond Creek Way
2095 NW Diamond Creek Way, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2589 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/14/2020. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Beautiful spacious 2015 Kolter built CBS home features 4 bedroom triple split plan and three full baths plus a den.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
175 St. Lucie Blvd.
175 SE Saint Lucie Blvd, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This spacious, remodeled, condo is located in an active 55+ community with a short distance to beautiful Stuart beaches and downtown shopping and restaurants. It is a 1 bed/ 1 1/2 bath with a screened in lanai overlooking the lake.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
13825 South Indian River Drive - 3
13825 South Indian River Drive, St. Lucie County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
1bd 1ba Furnished, water trash included. Pet friendly 1bd 1ba Apartment available now, water trash is included.unfurnished $1000. Right on the Indian River great location pet friendly with deposit. Hurry won't last long.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3941 NE Breakwater Drive
3941 Northeast Breakwater Drive, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2091 sqft
LOVELY OLD FLORIDA COMMUNITY, RIGHT ON THE INTRACOASTAL MINUTES FROM BEACH, FEATURES SWIMMING POOL, TENNIS ETC LOFT ALSO SLEEPS 2, OFFICE, DELIGHTFUL NEIGHBORHOOD.
Results within 5 miles of Jensen Beach
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
3 Units Available
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1407 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8 St Lucie Court
8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
4515 sqft
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
112 SW Otter Run Place
112 Southwest Otter Run Place, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1748 sqft
A superior townhouse in the heart of Martin county only minutes away from downtown and the beach. A spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath fully renovated home that offers stainless steel appliances, beautiful tile flooring downstairs, and like new carpet upstairs.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1912 SE Grand Drive
1912 SE Grand Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1668 sqft
1912 SE Grand Drive Available 08/15/20 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage - subject to tenant criteria (RLNE5885449)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
750 SE Damask Avenue
750 Southeast Damask Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1760 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN PSL W/ 2 MASTER SUITES! - This spacious 3 bedroom home is centrally located to US 1, Southbend area, and Floresta Elementary.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2150 SE Dolphin Road
2150 Southeast Dolphin Road, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1427 sqft
3/2/2 open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings and large windows. Spacious home. Updated kitchen and baths. Enclosed lanai. Accordion shutters. Great neighborhood. Pets restricted. 1 pet only. 15lbs or less.
City Guide for Jensen Beach, FL

Jensen Beach was named 2008's "Top Spot for Beach Volleyball" by "Prime Time" Magazine, but there's much more to this city than spiking balls and refreshing dips in the ocean. Jensen Beach's 15,000-or-so year-round residents are known for wanting to keep their quaint oceanside paradise a secret. After moving here, you'll see why!

Jensen Beach is an unincorporated community in Martin County, meaning it has no official municipal government. The town is nestled along Florida's Treasure Coast, aptly named because in the 1600s a bunch of pirates plowed their ships into the coral reefs found just offshore, sinking their booty but raising legends that attract treasure hunters to this day! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Jensen Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jensen Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

