9620 Lake Christina Lane

Spacious waterfront home with beautiful lake views! - This desirable waterfront 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has fresh paint throughout. The living room and bedrooms feature new wood-looking and durable plank flooring. You'll appreciate the home's open kitchen which is adjacent to the large family/bonus room. There is a large screened porch which is perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying quiet lakeside evenings. No gas boat motors allowed in this peaceful setting but you will have a large grassy back yard leading to your private dock. The garage is oversized for 2 cars and has an additional storage room, workspace, and also includes a washer and dryer. Tenants will be responsible for all utilities and lawn care. First month's rent plus security will move in a well qualified applicant. Pets will be considered. Hurry before this special home has been rented. Video tours are available this week call today to schedule! Call Jeri at (727) 265-3144 Ext. 2.



