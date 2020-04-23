All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

9620 Lake Christina Lane

9620 Lake Christina Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9620 Lake Christina Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Embassy Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious waterfront home with beautiful lake views! - This desirable waterfront 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has fresh paint throughout. The living room and bedrooms feature new wood-looking and durable plank flooring. You'll appreciate the home's open kitchen which is adjacent to the large family/bonus room. There is a large screened porch which is perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying quiet lakeside evenings. No gas boat motors allowed in this peaceful setting but you will have a large grassy back yard leading to your private dock. The garage is oversized for 2 cars and has an additional storage room, workspace, and also includes a washer and dryer. Tenants will be responsible for all utilities and lawn care. First month's rent plus security will move in a well qualified applicant. Pets will be considered. Hurry before this special home has been rented. Video tours are available this week call today to schedule! Call Jeri at (727) 265-3144 Ext. 2.

(RLNE5719527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9620 Lake Christina Lane have any available units?
9620 Lake Christina Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 9620 Lake Christina Lane have?
Some of 9620 Lake Christina Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9620 Lake Christina Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9620 Lake Christina Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9620 Lake Christina Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9620 Lake Christina Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9620 Lake Christina Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9620 Lake Christina Lane offers parking.
Does 9620 Lake Christina Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9620 Lake Christina Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9620 Lake Christina Lane have a pool?
No, 9620 Lake Christina Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9620 Lake Christina Lane have accessible units?
No, 9620 Lake Christina Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9620 Lake Christina Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9620 Lake Christina Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9620 Lake Christina Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9620 Lake Christina Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

