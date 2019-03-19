7224 POTOMAC DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely NEWLY remodeled home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This Fabulously Updated and Contemporary home has all the modern colors ready for your decor. Upon entering you will notice right away the fresh color throughout! Living area/ Dining area combo is large and is overlooked by the expansive kitchen area. This kitchen has brand new cabinets, countertops, and most applicances are brand new! Its inviting you to come in and prepare a feast perfect for entertaining! The ample storage includes loads of cabinets space and a very large pantry closet. The master bedroom is Light and Bright with a nook that is perfect for desk space or let your imagination run with its perfect use! The private bath is en suite and this sanctuary is quite to area to retire to each evening after a long day! The secondary rooms and large and impressive! The split floorplan allows for everyone to have some privacy! The secondard guest bathroom is nearby and wow! Those marble look walls are breathtaking! The fenced backyard is a perfect place for your furry friends to be safe and a nice spot to tan on the weekends! Or head to the beach that isn't too far away to catch those rays!

This house is sure to knock your socks off and won't last long. Hurry to see this one today!