Jasmine Estates, FL
7224 POTOMAC DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7224 POTOMAC DRIVE

7224 Potomac Drive · No Longer Available
Jasmine Estates
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Location

7224 Potomac Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely NEWLY remodeled home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This Fabulously Updated and Contemporary home has all the modern colors ready for your decor. Upon entering you will notice right away the fresh color throughout! Living area/ Dining area combo is large and is overlooked by the expansive kitchen area. This kitchen has brand new cabinets, countertops, and most applicances are brand new! Its inviting you to come in and prepare a feast perfect for entertaining! The ample storage includes loads of cabinets space and a very large pantry closet. The master bedroom is Light and Bright with a nook that is perfect for desk space or let your imagination run with its perfect use! The private bath is en suite and this sanctuary is quite to area to retire to each evening after a long day! The secondary rooms and large and impressive! The split floorplan allows for everyone to have some privacy! The secondard guest bathroom is nearby and wow! Those marble look walls are breathtaking! The fenced backyard is a perfect place for your furry friends to be safe and a nice spot to tan on the weekends! Or head to the beach that isn't too far away to catch those rays!
This house is sure to knock your socks off and won't last long. Hurry to see this one today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7224 POTOMAC DRIVE have any available units?
7224 POTOMAC DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 7224 POTOMAC DRIVE have?
Some of 7224 POTOMAC DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7224 POTOMAC DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7224 POTOMAC DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7224 POTOMAC DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7224 POTOMAC DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7224 POTOMAC DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7224 POTOMAC DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7224 POTOMAC DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7224 POTOMAC DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7224 POTOMAC DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7224 POTOMAC DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7224 POTOMAC DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7224 POTOMAC DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7224 POTOMAC DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7224 POTOMAC DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7224 POTOMAC DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7224 POTOMAC DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
