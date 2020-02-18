All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:52 PM

7135 Brentwood Drive

7135 Brentwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7135 Brentwood Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1201109

Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1750 which includes the first months rent. This home has been completely remodeled. It features a new kitchen with all new cabinets and appliances. There is new paint and flooring throughout the home. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent. If this property is in an HOA, approval to move in may be subject to separate HOA application and application fee's.
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Garage,Ceiling fans,Tile in wet areas,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Fenced yard,Plenty of Storage,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7135 Brentwood Drive have any available units?
7135 Brentwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 7135 Brentwood Drive have?
Some of 7135 Brentwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7135 Brentwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7135 Brentwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7135 Brentwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7135 Brentwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7135 Brentwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7135 Brentwood Drive offers parking.
Does 7135 Brentwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7135 Brentwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7135 Brentwood Drive have a pool?
No, 7135 Brentwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7135 Brentwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 7135 Brentwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7135 Brentwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7135 Brentwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7135 Brentwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7135 Brentwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

