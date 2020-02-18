7135 Brentwood Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1201109



Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1750 which includes the first months rent. This home has been completely remodeled. It features a new kitchen with all new cabinets and appliances. There is new paint and flooring throughout the home. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent. If this property is in an HOA, approval to move in may be subject to separate HOA application and application fee's.

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Garage,Ceiling fans,Tile in wet areas,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Fenced yard,Plenty of Storage,Blinds

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.