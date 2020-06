Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Virtual tour link: https://youtu.be/SBJX5840KFo



This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home is located in Regency Park, a community in Port Richey, Florida. The property provides tenants with a fenced back yard and sidewalk. The home features ceramic tile flooring throughout. The kitchen has the following appliances: stove/oven, range hood, and refrigerator. There are 2 extra rooms that can be used as bedrooms (without closets) or an office/den.