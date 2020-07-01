All apartments in Jackson County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

3218 Highway 71

3218 Florida Highway 71 · (850) 633-1649
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3218 Florida Highway 71, Jackson County, FL 32446

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,145

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
This lovely 3/2 in Marianna sits on a 2-acre lot and is quite spacious with lawn maintenance included! Lots of room in the kitchen with ample cabinets and comes with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave! The bedrooms are a good size with big closets. The bonus room is huge and can easily be used as an additional bedroom, den, or office and has a separate laundry room with hook-ups. Large back patio is easy accessible through the dining room. This home is on a well so no water bill, has ceramic tile throughout, central heat/air, and much more! Schedule your appointment today! If you are not on it now, please visit our website at AustinTylerCo.com to view our Preview Video, if available, for an exclusive look at the inside of this property and others.

>>>GET PRE-QUALIFIED FOR FREE RIGHT FROM THE BEGINNING with our new and helpful tool we created just for you. It takes just 5 minutes and was designed to save you time and money. You can find it by going to bit.ly/ATCprequal or by going to the “*FREE* Pre-Qualification” tab on our website, austintylerco.com.

**STATUS: Available July 6, 2020
**PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home
**LEASE TERM: One Year Lease
**INCLUDED IN RENT: Lawn Maintenance
**ANIMAL RESTRICTIONS: Some animals considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit and $29 non-refundable Animal Application per animal. Must be at least 9 months old and housebroken. No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds are allowed.
**RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED: No, but Highly Recommended
**AREA INFORMATION: Easy Access to Marianna, Just a Few Miles from Schools
**SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Not Available for This Property
**SQUARE FEET UNDER AIR: 1,560
**HEAT/AIR SOURCE: Central Electric
**APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Microwave
**LAUNDRY HOOK-UPS: Hook-ups Available
**UTILITY PROVIDERS: Florida Public Utilities for Electricity, Waste Management for Garbage
**FLOORING: Ceramic Tile
**PARKING: Driveway
**PATIO/PORCH: Covered Front Porch and Large Back Patio
**ADDITIONAL OUTSIDE STORAGE: Not Available for This Property
**YARD: 2-Acre Parcel
**SMOKING: No Smoking Permitted Inside
**PERMITTED VEHICLES: Up to 2-ton passenger vehicle(s)
**YEAR BUILT: 1971
**LEASE-TO-PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available for This Property

**VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS: Locate the property you would like to see on our site at AustinTylerCo.com and select “Schedule a Viewing” to use our automated system. To receive a link to schedule on your mobile phone or to speak with a live person 24/7, call the phone number displayed in the listing photo and choose option 1.
**SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AVAILABILITY: Coming soon!
**APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: Locate the property you would like to apply for on our site at AustinTylerCo.com and select “Apply Now.” Please note that there is a non-refundable application fee of $49 per adult who will live in the property. Once we receive your application and all needed documents from you, the processing time is 1 to 2 business days. Please do not apply if anyone has been evicted in the past 5 years, has claimed bankruptcy in the last 3 years or has open bankruptcies, or owes a balance to previous Landlords.

**All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3218 Highway 71 have any available units?
3218 Highway 71 has a unit available for $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3218 Highway 71 have?
Some of 3218 Highway 71's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3218 Highway 71 currently offering any rent specials?
3218 Highway 71 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 Highway 71 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3218 Highway 71 is pet friendly.
Does 3218 Highway 71 offer parking?
Yes, 3218 Highway 71 offers parking.
Does 3218 Highway 71 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3218 Highway 71 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 Highway 71 have a pool?
No, 3218 Highway 71 does not have a pool.
Does 3218 Highway 71 have accessible units?
No, 3218 Highway 71 does not have accessible units.
Does 3218 Highway 71 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3218 Highway 71 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3218 Highway 71 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3218 Highway 71 has units with air conditioning.
