3218 Highway 71

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

This lovely 3/2 in Marianna sits on a 2-acre lot and is quite spacious with lawn maintenance included! Lots of room in the kitchen with ample cabinets and comes with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave! The bedrooms are a good size with big closets. The bonus room is huge and can easily be used as an additional bedroom, den, or office and has a separate laundry room with hook-ups. Large back patio is easy accessible through the dining room. This home is on a well so no water bill, has ceramic tile throughout, central heat/air, and much more! Schedule your appointment today! If you are not on it now, please visit our website at AustinTylerCo.com to view our Preview Video, if available, for an exclusive look at the inside of this property and others.



>>>GET PRE-QUALIFIED FOR FREE RIGHT FROM THE BEGINNING with our new and helpful tool we created just for you. It takes just 5 minutes and was designed to save you time and money. You can find it by going to bit.ly/ATCprequal or by going to the “*FREE* Pre-Qualification” tab on our website, austintylerco.com.



**STATUS: Available July 6, 2020

**PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home

**LEASE TERM: One Year Lease

**INCLUDED IN RENT: Lawn Maintenance

**ANIMAL RESTRICTIONS: Some animals considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit and $29 non-refundable Animal Application per animal. Must be at least 9 months old and housebroken. No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds are allowed.

**RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED: No, but Highly Recommended

**AREA INFORMATION: Easy Access to Marianna, Just a Few Miles from Schools

**SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Not Available for This Property

**SQUARE FEET UNDER AIR: 1,560

**HEAT/AIR SOURCE: Central Electric

**APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Microwave

**LAUNDRY HOOK-UPS: Hook-ups Available

**UTILITY PROVIDERS: Florida Public Utilities for Electricity, Waste Management for Garbage

**FLOORING: Ceramic Tile

**PARKING: Driveway

**PATIO/PORCH: Covered Front Porch and Large Back Patio

**ADDITIONAL OUTSIDE STORAGE: Not Available for This Property

**YARD: 2-Acre Parcel

**SMOKING: No Smoking Permitted Inside

**PERMITTED VEHICLES: Up to 2-ton passenger vehicle(s)

**YEAR BUILT: 1971

**LEASE-TO-PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available for This Property



**VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS: Locate the property you would like to see on our site at AustinTylerCo.com and select “Schedule a Viewing” to use our automated system. To receive a link to schedule on your mobile phone or to speak with a live person 24/7, call the phone number displayed in the listing photo and choose option 1.

**SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AVAILABILITY: Coming soon!

**APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: Locate the property you would like to apply for on our site at AustinTylerCo.com and select “Apply Now.” Please note that there is a non-refundable application fee of $49 per adult who will live in the property. Once we receive your application and all needed documents from you, the processing time is 1 to 2 business days. Please do not apply if anyone has been evicted in the past 5 years, has claimed bankruptcy in the last 3 years or has open bankruptcies, or owes a balance to previous Landlords.



**All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.