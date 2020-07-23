/
65 Apartments for rent in Houston County, AL📍
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
Camelot Dothan
106 Castle Drive, Dothan, AL
1 Bedroom
$705
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$855
1296 sqft
Just steps away from Westgate Park. Community has picturesque landscaping with green space and pool. Units feature energy efficient appliances, walk in closets, and tile floors.
Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Fox Run
1910 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, AL
1 Bedroom
$610
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
1205 sqft
WELCOME TO FOX RUN This quiet community feels like city living with a warm and friendly feel of the country. We offer floor plans for one, two and three bedroom layouts that we are sure will fit any of your spacious needs.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
411 Foster St.
411 North Foster Street, Dothan, AL
Studio
$1,200
2200 sqft
Includes 5 offices, kitchen, alarm system and ample parking. Ideal office space for lawyer, accountant, engineer, architect or general office use.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3246 Ross Clark Circle
3246 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, AL
Studio
$2,500
1375 sqft
Three tenant building with one 1,725 SF end cap unit available. Unit consists of a large lobby, 4 offices (approximately 10 x 10), one larger office or conference room, a break room/ kitchenette, an ADA restroom, and a supply closet area.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2702 Ross Clark
2702 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, AL
Studio
$21,087
33740 sqft
Wonderful location with high traffic count!! Lighted corner on Ross Clark Circle at Hwy. 52 West with 290 feet frontage on Ross Clark Circle. Beautiful showroom.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
104 Apple Avenue
104 Apple Ave, Dothan, AL
Studio
$2,650
1500 sqft
LAST UNIT AVAILABLE. 5+ Year NNN Lease in a new retail center consisting of 4 units. Current tenants are UPS Store, Woof Gang Bakery, Havana Breeze and Mama Goldbergs Deli.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
9437 Highway 84
9437 US Route 84, Houston County, AL
Studio
$940
1160 sqft
Office building has 1160 sf with 4 offices and a reception area. The building has 2 A/C units. Storefront parking. Shop building in back is 900 sf and has 2 bay doors.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1550 Westgate Parkway
1550 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, AL
Studio
$3,000
3600 sqft
Currently operating Deli available for lease on Westgate Parkway, directly across from Northside Winn Dixie.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4193 Ross Clark Circle
4193 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, AL
Studio
$2,000
2000 sqft
Former used car lot with large office. Desire 36 month lease. Triple Net Lease.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
188 Foster
188 N Foster St, Dothan, AL
Studio
$388
310 sqft
Beautiful private offices at an affordable rate in a prominent downtown location. Attractive building inside and outside with ample parking on street and in parking lot directly across street.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
714 Murray Rd.
714 Murray Road, Dothan, AL
Studio
$8,500
8135 sqft
Beautiful 2 story office building with 18 large offices (2 include a separate workroom and private restroom), 2 conference rooms, 9 cubicles set-up, 5 storage rooms, 2 lobbies, an exercise room (with shower), a kitchen & lounge area, 6 restrooms,
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
602 Monument
602 Monument Street, Dothan, AL
Studio
$1,355
1250 sqft
3 overhead doors. Building is ideal for small manufacturing, distribution, warehouse, contractor or service company.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1785 Main Street
1785 East Main Street, Dothan, AL
Studio
$3,333
4000 sqft
Nicely appointed office with 3 suites. Ideal for doctor, dentist or general office use. close proximity to southeast Alabama Medical Center. Prominently located on Business US Highway 84 approximately 2 blocks from Ross Clark Circle.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3341 Oates Street, Suite 102
3341 South Oates Street, Dothan, AL
Studio
$5,367
3000 sqft
33,900 SF retail center anchored by Dollar Tree. Center has access to 2 traffic lights and is located directly across from Walmart Supercenter & the new James O. Oates Park Sports Complex. Traffic count is 35,000 VPD. Maximum contiguous 4,600 SF.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3501 Montgomery Highway
3501 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, AL
Studio
$7,000
5735 sqft
Attractive brick building with beautiful interior. Last used as a Japanese restaurant. Also has Hibachi cooking area with hood. Cross easement with owner of adjacent shopping center with 68 parking spaces next to building.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3759 Ross Clark Cir
3759 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, AL
Studio
$4,266
6400 sqft
6400 SF unit that can be changed to 2 units of 3200 can possibly be changed into 3 smaller units. 2 restrooms on each side of building. Lease price is $8.00 per Sf./yrAddress recently corrected per E-911 from 3763 to 3759.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
301 Inez Road, Suite 6
301 West Inez Road, Dothan, AL
Studio
$3,750
3000 sqft
Current tenants include CATO, Sally's and Shoe Show. Close to fast food restaurants. High traffic area. Dressing room, 2 restrooms and backroom/stockroom.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
247 MIKADO
247 Mikado Dr, Kinsey, AL
4 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
4 BEDROOM HOME FOR LEASE, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, STOVE, DISHWASHER.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1704 Reeves
1704 Reeves Street, Dothan, AL
Studio
$6,500
1900 sqft
22,500 sq. ft building with appx 1900 sq ft H&C, balance in warehouse. Loading dock and covered shed area with fenced yard. Formerly Hughes Supply. Available now.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3535 Montgomery
3535 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, AL
Studio
$3,500
996 sqft
Attractive bank building in convenient, high traffic location on Dothan's MAIN N/S artery. Adjacent to shopping center, restaurants and busy gym. Four building front parking spaces and additional parking lot.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3769 Ross Clark Circle
3769 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, AL
Studio
$1,400
1008 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3769 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1000 Williams Avenue
1000 Williams Avenue, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$650
1300 sqft
Large corner lot, Has a bonus room bookshelves in the living, dining combination. Quiet neighborhood. Availabe 07/05/2020
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2505 Park Avenue
2505 South Park Avenue, Dothan, AL
Studio
$3,200
9128 sqft
(+/-) 2,600 SF front office & showroom AND (+/-) 6,500 SF warehouse, 1 office & showroom. Contains a total ground level floor footprint of about 9,128 SF plus an additional (+/-) 736 SF of storage area on the second level.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
300 Plant
300 Plant Street, Dothan, AL
Studio
$4,000
20000 sqft
Former Carpet Discount Barn. Available July 1st 2020. Has loading dock and drive in door. No sprinkler system. Office and bathroom. Seperate 6000 sq.ft building that could also be leased
