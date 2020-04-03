213 Tollgate Boulevard

Amenities

''BEAUTIFUL BAYFRONT PROPERTY!!!!'' Fully furnished, 1 story offering 3bd/2ba. The house can sleep up to 10. There is a 1/1 guest suite attached which does have its own seperate and private access with full kitchen and bath. Entire house has been remodeled, fully furnished, with a 90 ft Dock. Bring your clothes, boat, fishing and dive gear. Located in desirable ''Islamorada'' where you will have easy access to some of the best backcountry fishing, and or ocean fishing which would include all of the paddle boarding, snorkeling, and diving that anyone would ever want, just minutes from Channel 5 and channel 2. Dog beach is 3 min away. You will love the back porch outdoor living space which includes your own Tiki-Bar over looking the water. Boating, Fishing Scuba Diving/Snokeling Paradise