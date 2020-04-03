All apartments in Islamorada, Village of Islands
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

213 Tollgate Boulevard

213 Tollgate Boulevard · (561) 222-6785
Location

213 Tollgate Boulevard, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL 33036

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest suite
''BEAUTIFUL BAYFRONT PROPERTY!!!!'' Fully furnished, 1 story offering 3bd/2ba. The house can sleep up to 10. There is a 1/1 guest suite attached which does have its own seperate and private access with full kitchen and bath. Entire house has been remodeled, fully furnished, with a 90 ft Dock. Bring your clothes, boat, fishing and dive gear. Located in desirable ''Islamorada'' where you will have easy access to some of the best backcountry fishing, and or ocean fishing which would include all of the paddle boarding, snorkeling, and diving that anyone would ever want, just minutes from Channel 5 and channel 2. Dog beach is 3 min away. You will love the back porch outdoor living space which includes your own Tiki-Bar over looking the water. Boating, Fishing Scuba Diving/Snokeling Paradise

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 180
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Tollgate Boulevard have any available units?
213 Tollgate Boulevard has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 213 Tollgate Boulevard have?
Some of 213 Tollgate Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Tollgate Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
213 Tollgate Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Tollgate Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 Tollgate Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 213 Tollgate Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 213 Tollgate Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 213 Tollgate Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 Tollgate Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Tollgate Boulevard have a pool?
No, 213 Tollgate Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 213 Tollgate Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 213 Tollgate Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Tollgate Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Tollgate Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Tollgate Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Tollgate Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
