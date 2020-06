Amenities

Deep waters Canal front -ocean side -beautiful single family home Over 2000 sq feet of living space -Offers 2 large bedrooms 2 full baths plus a loft that sleep 3 kids Open lay out - Open living room & dining room - large open kitchen - high ceilings - screen terrace overlooking the water - Tiki Hut with outdoor furniture - beautiful landscaping tropical plants all around - gated and private - dockage available - direct access to the ocean -Easy to show Available now ! exclusive by The Queen of Rentals''