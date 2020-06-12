19937 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

WEEKLY/SEASONAL RENTAL......$1,050 IS A WEEKLY RATE (not monthly). (May consider 3-night minimum) - Spacious 2 Bdrm/2 Bath with pull out sofa. Can accommodate up to 8 comfortably. Enjoy your stay in this completely updated condo. Home fully equipped including beach chairs, umbrella, cooler, all just waiting for your arrival. The large private balcony allows you to enjoy the sunsets over the Gulf Of Mexico and partial views of the Intracoastal perfect for morning coffee or happy hour! Master bedroom en-suite has dual sinks, large walk-in closet and Jacuzzi tub. 2-car tandem parking under the building. Fishing Pier, heated pool. Beach access just across the street. Walking distance to ice cream shop, restaurant, etc., or hop on the Jolly Trolley and tour the barrier island. Head to Clearwater Beach or St. Pete Beach, enjoying all the stops in between including the famous John's Pass Boardwalk.