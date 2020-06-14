Apartment List
/
FL
/
indian rocks beach
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

107 Apartments for rent in Indian Rocks Beach, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Indian Rocks Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the sa... Read Guide >

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
1907 2ND STREET
1907 2nd Street North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1154 sqft
Are you Ready to Really Live the Salt Life?? Imagine waking up every morning and feeling like you are on Vacation! Enjoy your morning coffee out Front and Breathe in the Fresh Ocean Scent, then let your Toes Hit the Soft, White Sand and get your
Results within 1 mile of Indian Rocks Beach

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1540 GULF BOULEVARD
1540 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1800 sqft
Indulge yourself in luxury living in the clouds! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 16th floor condo is Florida living at it's best.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
12760 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD
12760 Indian Rocks Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1012 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo in building 5 at New Atlantis Club. Master bedroom has walk in closet and there is an additional storage room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
11730 SHIPWATCH DRIVE
11730 Shipwatch Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1225 sqft
BOOK YOUR SEASONAL RENTAL NOW! This furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo with a large balcony has lovely views of the Intracoastal. It includes a dry bar in the dining room, interior laundry, a split bedroom plan, storm shutters, an eat-in kitchen.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
10216 REGAL DRIVE
10216 Regal Drive, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
55+ Largo Community close to beach. AVAILABLE LONG TERM June 2020. Also avail. short term with 3 Mth. min. Incredible water views and sunsets from this gorgeous, resort style condo in sought after Imperial Point.
Results within 5 miles of Indian Rocks Beach
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
$
11 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$979
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
$
6 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1388 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
64 Units Available
1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1375 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
2127 sqft
Towering above the citys skyline, with 15 stories of exceptional apartment residences, sits 1100 Apex. Breathtaking views. Iconic location. Stunning interiors and captivating recreational spaces.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated September 20 at 10:54am
Contact for Availability
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$950
1 Bedroom
$1,145
Prospect Towers is a Senior Community located in the beautiful City of Clearwater Florida. Our All-Inclusive apartments include water, sewer, trash, pest control, free internet and basic cable, this is another way to save money.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,088
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished units with central air and patios/balconies. 24-hour maintenance. Tenants get access to a laundry center, pool, and courtyard on site. Close to the Highland Recreation Complex. Near shops and restaurants on E Bay Drive.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2440 Wilson Ave
2440 Wilson Avenue, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1689 sqft
Largo Duplex- - This beautifully remodeled 1689 sq ft townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, along with an attached 1 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1340 GULF BOULEVARD
1340 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CRESCENT BEACH CLUB located on beautiful Sand Key. This two bedroom, two bath direct Gulf front condo is offered furnished and available for up to an 8 month term commencing April 1. Cable and internet included.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
675 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD
675 South Gulfview Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1111 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Continental Towers available June 1, 2020 - Gorgeous, panoramic views from the 10th floor of this spacious 1 BR / 1.5 BA furnished condo. Private / secured entry to the building. Reserved covered parking spot.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1621 GULF BOULEVARD
1621 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,451
1300 sqft
*****RENTAL*********ANNUALLY********UNFURNISHED********Beach Clearwater/ Sand Key Beach************ $2450. per month. RENT INCLUDES: basic cable, internet, water, trash and sewage. Fabulous Sunset Views, from this 6th floor condo.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
10764 70TH AVENUE
10764 70th Avenue North, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation rental available in gated Beachway Condominiums! Redone One bedroom One bathroom condo on the 2nd floor for rent this winter season.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1310 GULF BOULEVARD
1310 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1570 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ANNUAL/UNFURNISHED condo. This corner two bedroom, 2.5 bath direct Gulf front condo offers unobstructed views of the Gulf of Mexico and beach as well as the Intracoastal. Balcony access from living room, master bedroom, guest bedroom and kitchen.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1180 GULF BOULEVARD
1180 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1690 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE-AVAILABLE MARCH 2020 -PANORAMIC STUNNING DIRECT WATER VIEWS-TURN KEY FURNISHED RESIDENCE-1952 SQ FT.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
10 PAPAYA STREET
10 Papaya Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available from May 2020. Mandalay Beach Club is one of the very few upscale resort-style properties right on the beautiful white sandy beaches of Clearwater (ranked #1 in the US). Beautiful views of Gulf of Mexico.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
628 CLEVELAND STREET
628 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1272 sqft
Available for annual rental. !Beautiful 2 bedroom,2 bath condo in Station Square. This upgraded corner unit has wonderful views of the water. Fully furnished and appointed with quality furnishings,this is ready to move in to.

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1350 GULF BOULEVARD
1350 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
4656 sqft
The Condos at Utopia are where Dreams meet Reality. Penthouse Unit 901 offers unobstructed views of The Gulf of Mexico for miles and is located directly on Sand Key Beach. FULLY FURNISHED and spanning over 4600SF this 4 Bed (2 Master Suite) – 4.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
915 DEMPSEY STREET N
915 Dempsey Street, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1430 sqft
"RENTAL BONUS" - SUCCESSFUL RENTAL APPLICANT WILL RECEIVE A DISCOUNT FOR THE FIRST MONTHS RENT (20%). KAYAK/CANOES AND FISHING - ENJOY THIS EXCEPTIONAL LAKE FRONT PROPERTY, COMPLETE PRIVACY, UNLIMITED VIEWS OF THE LAKE, PAVED BBQ AREA IN REAR.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1380 GULF BOULEVARD
1380 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1364 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 9TH FLOOR CORNER END CONDO. 2 BBEDROOM, 2 BATH, BEACH FRONT BUILDING. 1462 SF WITH WATER VIEWS. YOUR VERY OWN LAUNDRY ROOM WITH FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER WITH A STORAGE CLOSET.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
17715 GULF BOULEVARD
17715 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2098 sqft
ANNUAL UNFURNISHED ONLY, Available July 1, 2020.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Indian Rocks Beach, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Indian Rocks Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Indian Rocks Beach 2 BedroomsIndian Rocks Beach 3 BedroomsIndian Rocks Beach Apartments with BalconyIndian Rocks Beach Apartments with Garage
Indian Rocks Beach Apartments with GymIndian Rocks Beach Apartments with ParkingIndian Rocks Beach Apartments with PoolIndian Rocks Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Indian Rocks Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsIndian Rocks Beach Furnished ApartmentsIndian Rocks Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Cortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee