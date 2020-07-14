All apartments in Indian River County
Find more places like 6042 Scott Story Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian River County, FL
/
6042 Scott Story Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:23 PM

6042 Scott Story Way

6042 Scott Story Way · (305) 972-3863
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6042 Scott Story Way, Indian River County, FL 32967

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6042 · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
Welcome Home! The Villas At Summerlake North is your perfect spot just a short drive from the Beach! Beautiful, newly built CBS 3 BD/ 2 BA villa features a two car garage, open floorplan, gourmet kitchen with solid maple 36'' alibaster colored cabinets, SS appliances, crown molding, tiled flooring in main living areas. Quartz countertop in kitchen & Cultured Marble vanity tops in bathrooms, recessed lighting, with a large master W/I closet. Sliding glass doors leading out to a covered patio with impact windows that provide plenty of natural light throughout. Custome Features, Nxt Gen Learning Thermostat, Sense Smart Deadbolt, Wifi garage door opener, and more. Maintenance free living. Will not last long! Stop In to take a look today. Small Pet ok!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6042 Scott Story Way have any available units?
6042 Scott Story Way has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6042 Scott Story Way have?
Some of 6042 Scott Story Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6042 Scott Story Way currently offering any rent specials?
6042 Scott Story Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6042 Scott Story Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6042 Scott Story Way is pet friendly.
Does 6042 Scott Story Way offer parking?
Yes, 6042 Scott Story Way offers parking.
Does 6042 Scott Story Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6042 Scott Story Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6042 Scott Story Way have a pool?
No, 6042 Scott Story Way does not have a pool.
Does 6042 Scott Story Way have accessible units?
No, 6042 Scott Story Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6042 Scott Story Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6042 Scott Story Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6042 Scott Story Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6042 Scott Story Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6042 Scott Story Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLPort St. Lucie, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLAlafaya, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLFort Pierce, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Stuart, FLViera West, FLJensen Beach, FLJuno Beach, FLIndialantic, FLBithlo, FLVero Beach, FLIndian River Shores, FLGifford, FLSebastian, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLSouth Beach, FL
Lakewood Park, FLFlorida Ridge, FLVero Beach South, FLHutchinson Island South, FLMelbourne Beach, FLRiver Park, FLMerritt Island, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSatellite Beach, FLNorth River Shores, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLPalm City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity