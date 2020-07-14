6042 Scott Story Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access new construction

Welcome Home! The Villas At Summerlake North is your perfect spot just a short drive from the Beach! Beautiful, newly built CBS 3 BD/ 2 BA villa features a two car garage, open floorplan, gourmet kitchen with solid maple 36'' alibaster colored cabinets, SS appliances, crown molding, tiled flooring in main living areas. Quartz countertop in kitchen & Cultured Marble vanity tops in bathrooms, recessed lighting, with a large master W/I closet. Sliding glass doors leading out to a covered patio with impact windows that provide plenty of natural light throughout. Custome Features, Nxt Gen Learning Thermostat, Sense Smart Deadbolt, Wifi garage door opener, and more. Maintenance free living. Will not last long! Stop In to take a look today. Small Pet ok!