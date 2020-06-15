10310 S Ocean Drive

Amenities

Beachfront Oasis...Turn Key, one of a kind and well decorated 5th floor beach front condo in beautiful Jensen Beach Florida. First Time listed for Rental. Designer touches everywhere you look in this completely renovated piece of paradise. Features include: Brand new A/C, solid wood kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, lighting and more. New crown and popcorn ceiling removed! Both master and guest baths are completely updated with new vanities, fixtures, marble tile in shower and have large walk-in closets . Heated Community Pool, BBQ, Clubhouse. 3 month minimum rental . $4000 per month seasonal Dec 1 to April 30. $2000 per month off seasonal May 1 to Nov 30.