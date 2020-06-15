All apartments in Hutchinson Island South
Last updated June 15 2020 at 10:47 AM

10310 S Ocean Drive

10310 South Ocean Drive · (732) 233-6093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10310 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL 34957

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1021 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beachfront Oasis...Turn Key, one of a kind and well decorated 5th floor beach front condo in beautiful Jensen Beach Florida. First Time listed for Rental. Designer touches everywhere you look in this completely renovated piece of paradise. Features include: Brand new A/C, solid wood kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, lighting and more. New crown and popcorn ceiling removed! Both master and guest baths are completely updated with new vanities, fixtures, marble tile in shower and have large walk-in closets . Heated Community Pool, BBQ, Clubhouse. 3 month minimum rental . $4000 per month seasonal Dec 1 to April 30. $2000 per month off seasonal May 1 to Nov 30.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10310 S Ocean Drive have any available units?
10310 S Ocean Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10310 S Ocean Drive have?
Some of 10310 S Ocean Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10310 S Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10310 S Ocean Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10310 S Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10310 S Ocean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hutchinson Island South.
Does 10310 S Ocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10310 S Ocean Drive does offer parking.
Does 10310 S Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10310 S Ocean Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10310 S Ocean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10310 S Ocean Drive has a pool.
Does 10310 S Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 10310 S Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10310 S Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10310 S Ocean Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10310 S Ocean Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10310 S Ocean Drive has units with air conditioning.
