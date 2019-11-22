All apartments in Homosassa
Find more places like 6779 S Pinebranch Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Homosassa, FL
/
6779 S Pinebranch Point
Last updated November 22 2019 at 3:09 AM

6779 S Pinebranch Point

6779 South Pinebranch Point · (352) 382-2700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Homosassa
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6779 South Pinebranch Point, Homosassa, FL 34448

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1163 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
*FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL* Available April 2020. Charming WATERFRONT home with a dock located less than 1/4 mile to the boat ramp. Home features 2 bedrooms ,1 bath and 1 car garage. Beautiful nautical theme through out home. Each bedroom has a queen size bed, nice size closets and flat screen tvs. Living room offers plenty of comfortable seating and a large flat screen tv. Well equipped kitchen and bright dining area with sliding doors to the porch. There is a large wrap around porch that can be accessed from every room to enjoy the beautiful Florida weather. Brand new deck on bottom floor facing the water. Rent includes Electric ($150 cap), Water ($50 cap), basic cable, telephone, internet, and garbage. 1 month min. stay. All stays under 6 months are charges and 11% sales tax. $1000 refundable security deposit. $150 clean fee. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6779 S Pinebranch Point have any available units?
6779 S Pinebranch Point has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6779 S Pinebranch Point have?
Some of 6779 S Pinebranch Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6779 S Pinebranch Point currently offering any rent specials?
6779 S Pinebranch Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6779 S Pinebranch Point pet-friendly?
No, 6779 S Pinebranch Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Homosassa.
Does 6779 S Pinebranch Point offer parking?
Yes, 6779 S Pinebranch Point does offer parking.
Does 6779 S Pinebranch Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6779 S Pinebranch Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6779 S Pinebranch Point have a pool?
No, 6779 S Pinebranch Point does not have a pool.
Does 6779 S Pinebranch Point have accessible units?
No, 6779 S Pinebranch Point does not have accessible units.
Does 6779 S Pinebranch Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6779 S Pinebranch Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 6779 S Pinebranch Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 6779 S Pinebranch Point does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6779 S Pinebranch Point?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Homosassa 2 BedroomsHomosassa Apartments with Parking
Homosassa Apartments with Washer-DryerHomosassa Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Homosassa Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLPalm Harbor, FLOcala, FLTown 'n' Country, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLLady Lake, FLNorthdale, FLInverness, FLBeverly Hills, FLNew Port Richey East, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FL
Pasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLGroveland, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLCheval, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLCitrus Hills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaErwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Clearwater
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity