6779 S Pinebranch Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

*FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL* Available April 2020. Charming WATERFRONT home with a dock located less than 1/4 mile to the boat ramp. Home features 2 bedrooms ,1 bath and 1 car garage. Beautiful nautical theme through out home. Each bedroom has a queen size bed, nice size closets and flat screen tvs. Living room offers plenty of comfortable seating and a large flat screen tv. Well equipped kitchen and bright dining area with sliding doors to the porch. There is a large wrap around porch that can be accessed from every room to enjoy the beautiful Florida weather. Brand new deck on bottom floor facing the water. Rent includes Electric ($150 cap), Water ($50 cap), basic cable, telephone, internet, and garbage. 1 month min. stay. All stays under 6 months are charges and 11% sales tax. $1000 refundable security deposit. $150 clean fee. NO PETS.