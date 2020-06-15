3466 SW 230th St

Amenities
3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS DUPLEX. GREAT PRICE - Property Id: 264215
FOR RENT. This 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms duplex with private fenced back yard. Has -1,550 square ft. New Kitchen. Tile throughout. Lager Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Just painted inside & out. has parking for 3 cars. Pets allowed. Walk to Coral Gables.
For more information and showings, please call or text
Ana Bibas
Real Estate Sales Associate
Avanti Way Realty
786-683-2836
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264215
(RLNE5710836)