2 bed 2 bath apartments
35 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hernando Beach, FL
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Hernando Beach
1 Unit Available
4508 Burmuda Drive
4508 Burmuda Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1673 sqft
CURRENTLY ONLY AVAILABLE APRIL 2021. This property is used by the Owners themselves May-December. Furnished Vacation Rental with direct access to the Gulf of Mexico. This lovely home sleeps 8 (King/2 Full/Queen).
Results within 5 miles of Hernando Beach
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 06:03pm
7 Units Available
Oakwood Village
18933 Quercus Dr, Hudson, FL
2 Bedrooms
$889
Modern units with hardwood floors and air-conditioning. Dogs and cats welcome. Near Aripeka Sandhills Preserve if you need to get away to nature. Easy access to U.S. 19 (Commercial Way).
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8180 Anchor Point Dr
8180 Anchor Point Drive, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2688 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 15TH. Charming, naturally-lit 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom stilt home in Weeki Wachee Florida! Gulf Access and located in a quiet neighborhood. This home is minutes from Weeki Wachee Springs, beaches and numerous restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5529 Pinehurst Dr
5529 Pinehurst Drive, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1372 sqft
Good size 2/2/2. Just under 1,400 living. All double Pane windows to lower those electric bills. Large lanai w/ vinyl windows. Split plan w/ oversize bedrooms. Large kitchen over looking dining area. Nice landscaped corner lot.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
15740 Villa Dr.
15740 Villa Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
Clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath - Cute, clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex located on cul-de-sac close to amenitites. Ceramic flooring throughout. Covered car port with shed with washer/dryer hookup. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834656)
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
7462 Pinehurst Drive
7462 Pinehurst Drive, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
945 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7462 Pinehurst Drive in Spring Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1213 Lodge Circle
1213 Lodge Circle, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1241 sqft
Affordable house rental with fenced, yard and no rear neighbors. Outside recently painted. Convenient to shopping and transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
7527 Landmark Drive
7527 Landmark Drive, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1128 sqft
Pack your bags and move in! Welcome Home! Beautifully maintained home has new flooring, bathrooms cabinets, kitchen, hot water heater, and offers a screened/covered lanai. Lawn maintenance is included in rent.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
8274 Apple Orchard Road
8274 Apple Orchard Road, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
Lakefront - Furnished and Equipped. Beautiful home, tile throughout, wood cabinets, Cozy Lake Front 2/2/1 with screen lanai. Available only thru 12/30/20 No Pets - No Smoking
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
6430 River Run Boulevard
6430 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1363 sqft
A MUST SEE!!! MINT Condition Spaciously designed 2/2 downstairs condo on the serene sought out River Run Community, soon to be a gated community. Enjoy relaxing on the 250 sqft screened lanai overlooking geo-thermal heated pool & spa.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
6410 River Run Boulevard
6410 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1573 sqft
Turn Key - Exquisitely remodeled, furnished and equipped condominium in very sought after....River Run. Enjoy Kayak and Canoe Paradise this summer on the Weeki Wachee River. Seasonal Rent including all utilities, Including Electric.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
7254 Aberdeen Court
7254 Aberdeen Court, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Lovely 2 Bed/2 Bath with 17 ft dock and direct access to the Gulf for scalloping. Dock next door is available for use as well. Sleeps 6 (2 Full/Pull-out). 4 kayaks and a canoe available for tenant use.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
7281 Apache Trail
7281 Apache Trail, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
268 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER JULY 15, 2020. Furnished 2 Bedroom Vacation Rental in the Heart of Spring Hill. Queen beds in each Bedroom and pull-out sofa so it sleeps six comfortably. Spacious formal Living Room in addition to Kitchen/Dining/Family Room combo.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
7323 Tropical Drive
7323 Tropical Drive, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1504 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPT 15-DEC 15, 2020 AND AFTER SEPT 15, 2021. Beautiful All-Inclusive Riverfront Rental with direct access to the Weeki Wachee River and the Gulf of Mexico. 3 months $3000/mo; 4+ months $2500/mo. 3 month minimum.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
6447 Bass Road
6447 Bass Road, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 1 - DEC 30, 2020 AND AFTER APRIL 1 2021. Cute and Cozy 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Waterfront Vacation Home in Weeki Wachee River Estates. Located just off Cortez Blvd.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
6289 Theodan Street
6289 Theodan Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1068 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER 7/1/20. Lovely 2 BR/2 BA Furnished Vacation Home located on the Palm Canal which leads to the Big Cypress Canal, the Weeki Wachee River and the Gulf of Mexico.
Results within 10 miles of Hernando Beach
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Village Woods
1 Unit Available
12217 DARWOOD DRIVE
12217 Darwood Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1029 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath condo in Beacon Woods. 55 plus . Freshly painted inside and out. All new flooring throughout. Carpet in the bedrooms and pergo in all other rooms. No pets are allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4436 Devonshire Ave
4436 Devonshire Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath home in Spring Hill. This home has been beautifully renovated and has a split floor plan. Large living/dining room combo, with a kitchen that has plenty of cabinet and counter space.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Beacon Woods Village
1 Unit Available
12409 Eagleswood Dr. Unit D
12409 Eagleswood Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1116 sqft
55+ 2 story, 2 Bed /2Bath Furnished Condo- Short Term or Long Term!! - This is a perfect home for a snowbird! Just pack a suitcase and come relax in Sunny Florida! Many options available! -Short term furnished home includes cable/internet,
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14015 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
11411 Perch Street, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14019 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14024 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14004 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
